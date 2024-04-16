Granicus sets sights on product updates, public sector innovation

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Granicus, the leading provider of government experience software services and solutions shared a preview of technology and business priorities for 2024.

As a strategic partner to more than 6,000 governments across North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom and Australia, Granicus has been committed to technological excellence and innovation for decades. In 2024, the company is prioritizing product development and industry excellence in public sector.

Advancing cornerstone technology and investing in research and development across capabilities to enhance service delivery and surface critical data insights.

Granicus is introducing two-way text messaging for govDelivery, the communications and engagement solution relied on by more than 900 government entities in the U.S. to conduct direct, targeted outreach to citizens through email and SMS.

With this capability, governments can create interactive two-way experiences with their customers to support use cases such as gathering feedback for a service, raising awareness, assessing program qualifications, and supporting calls to action for applications and enrollment.

Granicus has also developed a data-driven insights capability to help governments surface insights on how to optimize their customer interactions across departments and channels. The capability uses a combination of data integration and enrichment, analytics and visualization dashboards, predictive models, benchmarks, and practitioner expertise to deliver critical insights for governments from their customer data.

All of Granicus' technological developments help bolster the Government Experience Cloud, the platform solution enabling governments to provide seamless, interconnected citizen experiences that make the creation, delivery, management, and measurement of those connections as intuitive as possible.

As Granicus continues to evolve customer experience capabilities, a renewed commitment to industry excellence is a critical pairing with product innovation.

On February 1, Granicus announced the acquisition of SmartGov from Brightly Software, a Siemens company. SmartGov is a cloud-based permitting, compliance and licensing (PCL) solution trusted by hundreds of US cities, counties and state agencies to digitize vital services for residents and automate PCL processing for government professionals.

In addition to growth by acquisition, Granicus is prioritizing partnerships across government and industry.

Granicus announced the signing of a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer engagement and experience solutions to the public sector hosted on AWS.

The SCA accelerates Granicus' adoption of AWS's advanced high-performance data technologies, including Amazon Pinpoint, Amazon Redshift and Amazon QuickSight, enabling the company to more effectively capture and correlate billions of monthly digital interactions to drive highly personalized citizen experiences.

A key effort underway representing innovation and customer commitment is the launch of Granicus' Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Customer Advisory Board (AI/ML CAB). Granicus is facilitating a first-of-its-kind AI/ML CAB, which features 10 to 12 participants from varying levels of government from each region: North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

