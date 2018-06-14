Granite Announces Election of Trustees and Directors



As Trustee of Granite REIT As Director of Granite GP Nominee Votes For % Votes

Withheld % Votes For % Votes

Withheld % Peter Aghar 35,252,155 99.90 36,322 0.10 35,253,353 99.90 35,124 0.10 Donald Clow 35,091,444 99.44 197,033 0.56 35,091,346 99.44 197,131 0.56 Remco Daal 35,249,556 99.89 38,921 0.11 35,250,804 99.89 37,673 0.11 Michael Forsayeth 32,062,685 90.86 3,225,792 9.14 32,062,538 90.86 3,225,939 9.14 Samir Manji 35,239,244 99.86 49,233 0.14 35,238,392 99.86 50,085 0.14 Kelly Marshall 35,260,570 99.92 27,907 0.08 35,260,522 99.92 27,955 0.08 Al Mawani 34,780,277 98.56 508,200 1.44 34,781,626 98.56 506,851 1.44 Gerald Miller 35,251,780 99.90 36,697 0.10 35,252,582 99.90 35,895 0.10 Jennifer Warren 35,259,729 99.92 28,748 0.08 35,259,027 99.92 29,450 0.08



Votes For % Votes

Withheld % The re-appointment of Deloitte LLP, as Auditors of Granite REIT 35,600,583 99.81 68,401 0.19 The re-appointment of Deloitte LLP, as Auditors of Granite GP 35,582,097 99.76 86,887 0.24

A total of 35,672,993 stapled units (78% of outstanding stapled units) were represented in person or by proxy at the meetings.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of predominantly industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 90 rental income properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area. Through the thoughtful deployment of its balance sheet and selective dispositions, Granite is continuing to build a high quality, globally diversified industrial real estate business.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators' Systems for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov. For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Michael Forsayeth, Chief Executive Officer, at 647-925-7600 or Ilias Konstantopoulos, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7540.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/granite-announces-election-of-trustees-and-directors-300666833.html

SOURCE Granite Real Estate Investment Trust