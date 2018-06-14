Granite Announces Election of Trustees and Directors

TORONTO, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite REIT") (TSX: GRT.UN; NYSE: GRP.U) - Granite REIT and Granite REIT Inc. ("Granite GP") held their joint annual general meetings of stapled unitholders today, and each of the individuals below was elected as a trustee of Granite REIT and a director of Granite GP.

The vote was conducted by a show of hands. Proxies received by management in advance of the meetings indicated the following:


As Trustee of Granite REIT

As Director of Granite GP

 Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes
Withheld

%

Votes For

%

Votes
Withheld

%

Peter Aghar

35,252,155

99.90

36,322

0.10

35,253,353

99.90

35,124

0.10

Donald Clow

35,091,444

99.44

197,033

0.56

35,091,346

99.44

197,131

0.56

Remco Daal

35,249,556

99.89

38,921

0.11

35,250,804

99.89

37,673

0.11

Michael Forsayeth

32,062,685

90.86

3,225,792

9.14

32,062,538

90.86

3,225,939

9.14

Samir Manji

35,239,244

99.86

49,233

0.14

35,238,392

99.86

50,085

0.14

Kelly Marshall

35,260,570

99.92

27,907

0.08

35,260,522

99.92

27,955

0.08

Al Mawani

34,780,277

98.56

508,200

1.44

34,781,626

98.56

506,851

1.44

Gerald Miller

35,251,780

99.90

36,697

0.10

35,252,582

99.90

35,895

0.10

Jennifer Warren

35,259,729

99.92

28,748

0.08

35,259,027

99.92

29,450

0.08


Votes For

%

Votes
Withheld

%

The re-appointment of Deloitte LLP, as Auditors of Granite REIT

35,600,583

99.81

68,401

0.19

The re-appointment of Deloitte LLP, as Auditors of Granite GP

35,582,097

99.76

86,887

0.24

A total of 35,672,993 stapled units (78% of outstanding stapled units) were represented in person or by proxy at the meetings.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of predominantly industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 90 rental income properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area. Through the thoughtful deployment of its balance sheet and selective dispositions, Granite is continuing to build a high quality, globally diversified industrial real estate business.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators' Systems for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov. For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Michael Forsayeth, Chief Executive Officer, at 647-925-7600 or Ilias Konstantopoulos, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7540.

