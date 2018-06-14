Granite Announces Election of Trustees and Directors

TORONTO, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite REIT") (TSX: GRT.UN; NYSE: GRP.U) - Granite REIT and Granite REIT Inc. ("Granite GP") held their joint annual general meetings of stapled unitholders today, and each of the individuals below was elected as a trustee of Granite REIT and a director of Granite GP.
The vote was conducted by a show of hands. Proxies received by management in advance of the meetings indicated the following:
|
As Trustee of Granite REIT
|
As Director of Granite GP
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes
|
%
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes
|
%
|
Peter Aghar
|
35,252,155
|
99.90
|
36,322
|
0.10
|
35,253,353
|
99.90
|
35,124
|
0.10
|
Donald Clow
|
35,091,444
|
99.44
|
197,033
|
0.56
|
35,091,346
|
99.44
|
197,131
|
0.56
|
Remco Daal
|
35,249,556
|
99.89
|
38,921
|
0.11
|
35,250,804
|
99.89
|
37,673
|
0.11
|
Michael Forsayeth
|
32,062,685
|
90.86
|
3,225,792
|
9.14
|
32,062,538
|
90.86
|
3,225,939
|
9.14
|
Samir Manji
|
35,239,244
|
99.86
|
49,233
|
0.14
|
35,238,392
|
99.86
|
50,085
|
0.14
|
Kelly Marshall
|
35,260,570
|
99.92
|
27,907
|
0.08
|
35,260,522
|
99.92
|
27,955
|
0.08
|
Al Mawani
|
34,780,277
|
98.56
|
508,200
|
1.44
|
34,781,626
|
98.56
|
506,851
|
1.44
|
Gerald Miller
|
35,251,780
|
99.90
|
36,697
|
0.10
|
35,252,582
|
99.90
|
35,895
|
0.10
|
Jennifer Warren
|
35,259,729
|
99.92
|
28,748
|
0.08
|
35,259,027
|
99.92
|
29,450
|
0.08
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes
|
%
|
The re-appointment of Deloitte LLP, as Auditors of Granite REIT
|
35,600,583
|
99.81
|
68,401
|
0.19
|
The re-appointment of Deloitte LLP, as Auditors of Granite GP
|
35,582,097
|
99.76
|
86,887
|
0.24
A total of 35,672,993 stapled units (78% of outstanding stapled units) were represented in person or by proxy at the meetings.
ABOUT GRANITE
Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of predominantly industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 90 rental income properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area. Through the thoughtful deployment of its balance sheet and selective dispositions, Granite is continuing to build a high quality, globally diversified industrial real estate business.
OTHER INFORMATION
Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators' Systems for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov. For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Michael Forsayeth, Chief Executive Officer, at 647-925-7600 or Ilias Konstantopoulos, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7540.
SOURCE Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
