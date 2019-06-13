Granite Announces Election of Trustees and Directors

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Jun 13, 2019, 17:43 ET

TORONTO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite REIT") (TSX: GRT.UN /NYSE: GRP.U) and Granite REIT Inc. ("Granite GP") held their joint annual general meetings of stapled unitholders today, and each of the individuals below was elected as a trustee of Granite REIT and a director of Granite GP.

The vote was conducted by a show of hands.   Proxies received by management in advance of the meetings indicated the following:


As Trustee of Granite REIT

As Director of Granite GP

 Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes
Withheld

%

Votes For

%

Votes
Withheld

%

Peter Aghar

37,626,308

99.83

62,910

0.17

37,626,813

99.83

62,405

0.17

Remco Daal

37,631,020

99.85

58,198

0.15

37,630,822

99.85

58,396

0.15

Kevan Gorrie

37,673,954

99.96

15,264

0.04

37,674,432

99.96

14,786

0.04

Fern Grodner

37,672,551

99.96

16,667

0.04

37,672,021

99.95

17,197

0.05

Kelly Marshall

37,627,493

99.84

61,725

0.16

37,627,471

99.84

61,747

0.16

Al Mawani

36,049,594

95.65

1,639,624

4.35

36,130,063

95.86

1,559,155

4.14

Gerald Miller

37,630,821

99.85

58,397

0.15

37,587,202

99.73

102,016

0.27

Sheila Murray

37,672,792

99.96

16,426

0.04

37,629,340

99.84

59,878

0.16

Jennifer Warren

37,672,837

99.96

16,381

0.04

37,629,695

99.84

59,523

0.16

Votes For

%

Votes
Withheld

%

The re-appointment of Deloitte LLP, as Auditors of Granite REIT

38,020,002

99.79

81,775

0.21

The re-appointment of Deloitte LLP, as Auditors of Granite GP

38,018,612

99.78

83,165

0.22

A total of 38,103,378 stapled units (77.07% of outstanding stapled units) were represented in person or by proxy at the meetings.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 80 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators' Systems for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov.  For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Andrea Sanelli, Manager, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504 or Kevan Gorrie, at 647-925-7500.

