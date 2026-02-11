Granite Bank Announces Partnership with RE/MAX Results

CHAMPLIN, Minn., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite Bank, headquartered in Cold Spring, MN and Champlin, MN, is proud to announce a new partnership with RE/MAX Results, one of the region's leading real estate brokerages with 23 offices across the area.

The partnership includes a marketing services agreement and desk rental arrangement. Through this partnership, Granite Bank will provide on-site access to its mortgage expertise, supporting RE/MAX Results agents and enhancing the overall home buying experience for clients.

A Seamless Connection - ReMax Results and Granite Bank

"Our vision and values at Granite Bank align seamlessly with what RE/MAX Results represents in the real estate industry," said Brian Fritz, Senior Vice President of Business Development for Granite Bank. "This partnership opens the door to exciting new opportunities—from delivering exceptional mortgage lending solutions to supporting the entire RE/MAX Results team, to positively impacting hundreds of homeowners as we grow together."

With its nationwide lending capability, Granite Bank is well positioned to support clients across multiple markets while maintaining a strong local presence. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to professionalism, service excellence, and responsive service for clients navigating today's real estate landscape.

CEO of RE/MAX Results, Brenda Tushaus, said, "We were looking for a lender partner that had a strong local reputation and could grow with us. Granite Bank stood out for their relationship-driven approach, deep product offerings, and commitment to serving both agents and consumers at a high level. This partnership allows us to deliver more options, better service, and a stronger experience on both sides of the transaction."

Granite Bank is a Minnesota-based financial institution focused on relationship-driven banking and personalized financial solutions. The partnership with RE/MAX Results reinforces the bank's ongoing investment in strategic relationships that benefit clients, partners, and the communities it serves.

SOURCE Granite Bank