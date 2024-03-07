Granite Bank Welcomes Josh McCarthy as Senior Vice President of Sales

CHAMPLIN, Minn., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite Mortgage is excited to welcome Josh McCarthy as Senior Vice President of Sales. Josh brings over 20 years of sales leadership experience and a dedication to excellence that will drive growth and innovation within our company.

With experience running sales divisions, mentoring staff, and guiding clients through the home buying process, Josh was the ideal choice to join the Granite Team and further enhance our internal sales processes.

McCarthy

In his new role, Josh will lead sales operations, introduce new products and technology, and ensure that Granite Mortgage continues to deliver excellent service and tailored financial solutions.

"I was drawn to Granite Mortgage by their transparent approach, growth mindset, and a culture that feels like family. Anyone who comes to work here will feel like they can affect change and have access to the leaders and decision makers," said Josh.

As a family-owned, local Minnesota company, Granite Mortgage provides nimbleness, employee empowerment, honesty, and the ability to leverage a bank charter to offer more options to loan officers and their borrowers.

We are confident that Josh's leadership will bring immense value to Granite Mortgage, and we look forward to our clients' continued success under his guidance. Please join us in welcoming Josh McCarthy to the Granite Mortgage team!

About Granite Mortgage:

Granite Mortgage is a division of Granite Bank, a leading local community bank serving Cold Spring, Champlin, and Spicer, MN, for over 120 years. Known for our integrity and innovative thinking, we strive to provide the best financial solutions for our clients. Visit our website at www.granite-mortgage.com for more information. To find out more about working at Granite Mortgage, please reach out to Jacob Reiter at [email protected]

SOURCE Granite Bank