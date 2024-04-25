Granite Bank Welcomes Ricky Cheath as SVP of Regional Development & Diversity Lending

CHAMPLIN, Minn., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite Mortgage is excited to announce the addition of Ricky Cheath as Senior Vice President of Regional Development and Diversity Lending. With a deep commitment to community, Ricky brings a wealth of experience and a passion for inclusive lending practices to Granite Mortgage.

Meet Ricky Cheath – SVP of Regional Development & Diversity Lending

As a first-generation Cambodian refugee, Ricky's family escaped a war-torn country where over 2 million Cambodians were executed by the Khmer Rouge. They found refuge in Janesville, MN, through a church that sponsored them and helped secure a 2-bedroom apartment for their family of seven.

Ricky later moved to Mankato and attended Minnesota State University – Mankato, where he laid the foundation for his career in the mortgage industry. With 18 years of experience, Ricky has held various roles, starting as a loan originator in the broker world, transitioning to correspondent lending, and eventually taking on leadership positions at a major bank. Most recently, Ricky led retail sales for multiple states in the Upper Midwest Region at a national IMB.

Throughout his career, Ricky has won multiple awards for his work with various communities. He is considered one of Minnesota's industry leaders in housing and affordable lending. Ricky's commitment to community is evident through his involvement with organizations such as the AREAA Twin Cities Chapter, where he served as President twice and currently sits on the advisory board. He is also on the Executive Board for the Housing First MN Foundation, which builds transitional homes for the homeless, including homeless veterans.

"I am in this business because my passion, what fills my cup, is helping people achieve generational wealth through sustainable homeownership," said Ricky. "Having stable, dignified housing that you can call your own is still part of the American Dream. I'm proud to say that I'm living that American dream, and I'm honored to help thousands of others achieve their version of the American dream."

Ricky's core values revolve around family, with his wife Patty and three children, Kai, Bailey, and Xander, at the center of his life. He also has a passion for travel and volunteering, enjoying the opportunity to experience different cultures and give back to marginalized communities around the world.

"Ricky is a game-changer and someone that makes everyone around him better," said Jacob Reiter, CEO at Granite Mortgage. "He is going to add value to our company as we grow strategically throughout the upper Midwest and beyond – through his network and connections, but also from his experience as a mentor and leader. He'll open new doors for Granite and I'm excited for what the future holds."

Ricky's wealth of experience, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and dedication to community make him a valuable addition to our leadership team. Granite Mortgage is dedicated to making the home financing process simple, transparent, and rewarding for all clients, with a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction.

About Granite Mortgage:

Granite Mortgage is a division of Granite Bank, a leading local community bank serving Cold Spring, Champlin, and Spicer, MN, for over 120 years. Known for our integrity and innovative thinking, we strive to provide the best financial solutions for our clients.

