Granite Gold Inc. Celebrates 20 Years, Kicks Off Partnership To Help Families Of Military Members And First Responders

POWAY, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its 20th anniversary this month, Granite Gold Inc. is partnering with Folds of Honor to help fund scholarships for families of fallen military service members and first responders.

"Of course, we're excited to look back at what we've accomplished over the past 20 years," said Lenny Sciarrino, president/CEO and co-founder of GGI. "Without a doubt, we're extremely proud to be kicking off the next chapter with Folds of Honor. Our home base, San Diego, is a military town, and it's an honor to support these families and those of first responders."

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, and to first responders who have fallen or been disabled. Scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work. Funds for a second bachelor's degree or trade/technical program certification are also available.

Since 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 44,000 scholarships totaling nearly $200 million in all 50 states to military dependents. Among the students served, 41% are minorities. Academic scholarships for first responders' families were added in 2022. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on GuideStar. It was founded by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA professional. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship, visit foldsofhonor.org .

"We are so excited to partner with Granite Gold to support our military and first responder families through educational scholarships. The funds raised are life-changing dollars, providing generational change for our recipient families. We thank Granite Gold for its commitment to education and the families we serve," said Col. Nick Nichols, chief growth officer.

The partnership will continue through September 2023.

Founded in 2002, GGI is a family company with an entrepreneurial spirit to find innovative solutions to help customers protect what's most important to them, from the delicate surfaces in their homes to avoiding costly repair or replacement to protecting their families and homes against harmful germs.

It started with a passion to make stone and quartz care easy for homeowners with the best solutions and technologies drawn from a family legacy. The Granite Gold ® brand was born out of three generations' expertise in fabrication, installation and restoration. Founders and cousins Lenny Sciarrino and Lenny Pellegrino grew up in the family business and are named after their grandfather, Leonardo Pellegrino, who came to the U.S. in the 1950s, bringing with him an Italian heritage known for expertise in the stone industry that he passed on to generations of family.

The same passion to bring innovation to customers led the company to add MicroGold® and Guardsman® to its family of brands. MicroGold offers powerful antimicrobial and antibacterial solutions to help customers protect their families and homes. Guardsman is trusted worldwide by furniture professionals with more than a century's worth of expertise in caring for and protecting wood, fabric, leather, appliances and outdoor furniture

