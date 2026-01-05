Granite Harbor Capital Announces Launch of Mariner Fund I, Its First Private Markets Opportunity Fund

HOUSTON and MILWAUKEE, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite Harbor Capital, the private markets and alternative investments focus of Granite Harbor Companies, today announced the launch of Mariner Fund I, a new private markets opportunity fund designed to give qualified investors direct access to institutional-quality private equity, real estate, and private credit opportunities. The fund will be led by Derek Taylor, who recently joined the firm as Managing Partner, to oversee Granite Harbor's growing private markets vertical.

Mariner Fund I represents a major milestone in Granite Harbor's evolution and responds to increasing demand from investors seeking diversified, off-market or limited-market private investments that complement traditional public market portfolios. With a single commitment, investors receive exposure to a curated portfolio of lower middle–market operating companies, value-add real estate, and select private credit opportunities—each sourced, underwritten, and actively overseen by the experienced Granite Harbor team.

A Strategic Expansion Into Private Markets

Granite Harbor's leadership describes Mariner Fund I as the natural next step in the firm's mission to bring high-quality, private market access to clients in a way that aligns with fiduciary planning, disciplined underwriting, and deeply rooted operating experience.

"Clients are demanding better access, clearer oversight, and more strategic integration of private markets into their broader wealth plans," said Brian Sak, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC® Managing Partner of Granite Harbor. "Mariner Fund I reflects our commitment not only to sourcing compelling private opportunities, but to bringing the governance, transparency, and alignment that investors expect from an RIA-led platform."

To underscore the strategic importance of the fund, Nicholas Brown, CFA, CFP® Managing Partner of Granite Harbor, added a perspective drawn from Granite Harbor's long-term investment philosophy: "The Mariner Fund represents the next step for Granite Harbor — building on the work we've already done throughout the central United States. I really can't think of a more exciting time to be affiliated with Granite Harbor." Learn more about the firm's philosophy on Private Market Investing.

The fund focuses heavily on the Central U.S.—a region experiencing strong employer-driven growth yet historically under-allocated by institutional capital. This region, Taylor notes, offers significant untapped opportunity: "There are a lot of operating companies in that $2–7 million EBITDA range that are overlooked because they're 'too small' for coastal capital — but the growth potential is significant in industry sectors like differentiated manufacturing, infrastructure support, and distribution. Similarly, we believe there are many value-add and core-plus commercial real estate opportunities for investment which offer both stability and growth potential across multifamily, industrial/logistics, and other key asset classes"

Derek Taylor to Lead Granite Harbor Capital & Mariner Fund I



Taylor brings a background in transactional law, private equity real estate and independent sponsor sourcing and operations, and owner-operator manufacturing experience. He has led platform integrations, structured lower middle–market acquisitions and continues to operate a nationally recognized manufacturing brand — experience he says directly informs the fund's investment philosophy. "Private markets reward proximity — to operators, sourcing channels, and the actual creation of value," Taylor said. "Our goal with Mariner Fund I is to get investors as close as possible to the genesis of value creation while maintaining the due diligence, structure, and advisory commitment clients expect from Granite Harbor." Learn more about Granite Harbor's due diligence process.

About Mariner Fund I



Mariner Fund I provides:

Diversified exposure across private equity operating businesses, commercial real estate, and private credit

Access to off-market, co-GP, and co-investment opportunities rarely available on traditional RIA or broker-dealer platforms

Operator-driven diligence, structure, and advisory oversight informed by real-world execution experience

Time and cost efficiencies through direct sourcing and aligned fee structures

A streamlined investor experience, consolidating multiple private opportunities into a single commitment

Taylor describes the fund's sourcing advantage as foundational: "One of the advantages of having a fund is we can find and close deals more quickly than others doing a traditional capital raise. We've been building a pipeline of deals and opportunities through our relationships — lots more to come."

A Milestone Moment for Granite Harbor

"Mariner Fund I represents our firm's evolution into providing truly differentiated private market access," said Nicholas Brown, CFA, CFP® Managing Partner of Granite Harbor. "We've long believed private markets can play a meaningful role in portfolio construction, but only when paired with rigorous diligence and the right expertise. Under Derek's leadership, Granite Harbor Capital is positioned to deliver both." Taylor echoes that sentiment, connecting the fund to Granite Harbor's long-term mission: "It really goes back to the core mission of Granite Harbor — one place, one fund, where we provide our investors access to diversified opportunities across real estate and operating businesses through an institutional approach."

Availability

Mariner Fund I is open exclusively to qualified investors. Interested investors are encouraged to contact the firm at [email protected] or visit the Mariner Fund I webpage for more information.

About Granite Harbor Companies



Granite Harbor Companies is an independent financial firm with offices in Houston, Texas, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Through its divisions—Granite Harbor Advisors, Granite Harbor Capital, and Granite Harbor Group—the firm provides comprehensive wealth management, private market access, and risk management solutions. Granite Harbor Advisors offers fiduciary financial planning and investment management, while Granite Harbor Capital provides qualified investors access to curated private market opportunities through disciplined sourcing and due diligence. Granite Harbor Group delivers independent life insurance and risk management guidance. To learn more, visit: https://GraniteHarbor.com/

Disclosures

Investment Advisory Services offered through Granite Harbor Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Adviser. Granite Harbor Advisors, Inc. does not provide legal advice. Insurance solutions provided through Granite Harbor Group. Alternative and private fund investments offered through Granite Harbor Capital, LLC. Granite Harbor Group and Granite Harbor Advisors, Inc. are separate legal entities affiliated through common ownership. Granite Harbor Capital, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Granite Harbor Advisors, Inc. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Granite Harbor Advisors, Inc. and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. No advice may be rendered by Granite Harbor Advisors, Inc. unless a client service agreement is in place.

This release may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Granite Harbor Capital, LLC and Granite Harbor Advisors, Inc., their directors, officers, agents, advisors, affiliates and /or any third party make no guarantees of returns or future fund performance. Investors should review all offering materials and consult their financial and legal advisors before making investment decisions.

