Granite Mortgage Opens in Champlin, MN

CHAMPLIN, Minn., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While inflation fears and housing skepticism are on the rise, Granite Mortgage of Champlin, MN opened their doors with confidence, optimism, and excitement in November 2022. A wholly owned subsidiary of Granite Bank (headquartered in Cold Spring, MN), Granite Mortgage is building on a $240 million-asset bank that's been in existence for over 120 years and derived its success from a common-sense approach to banking. In July 2022 Granite Bank expanded to the Twin Cities with the acquisition of Maple Bank.

Granite Bank CEO Gerald Reiter said "One of the reasons we wanted to purchase a metro bank is because of the ancillary lending opportunities it presents. Having a full-service mortgage subsidiary was very high on the list. We are excited for the future growth of our mortgage company and see the downturn in the marketplace as an opportunity."

In September 2022, Granite Mortgage hired Brian Fritz as their President. Brian brings 20+ years of mortgage financing experience to Granite, having demonstrated success growing other mortgage companies throughout the Twin Cities. He has a tremendous strength in business development, creative partnerships, and a vision for growing Granite Mortgage into a household name in the communities it serves. Says Brian Fritz, "I'm excited to lead this company and provide innovative mortgage solutions in a challenging housing market. It's times like these where our solutions are needed the most."

A New Approach to Mortgage Lending

Granite Mortgage has developed niche products that address the needs of today's housing market: bridge loans, new construction & renovation loans, land loans, HELOC's, and creative portfolio loans.

"We can offer our clients that 'out of the box' loan program that other large mortgage lenders are not able to offer. Furthermore, we make decisions on our portfolio loans quickly since our underwriting is done locally at the bank. Unique products and quick turn times are what the market demands, and we are delivering that every day," said Jeff Williamson, Market President for Granite Bank in Champlin.

Vision for the Future

Granite Mortgage is positioned to make an impact in the Twin Cities housing market as well as a desire to expand in other states. The vision of Granite Mortgage is to grow with new realtor partnerships, builder relationships, and community lending opportunities. "We know that we have a new approach to mortgage lending, and we want others to benefit by partnering with us. Our strategic business partnerships are built for the long term and are a 'win-win' for all involved," said Brian Fritz.

