Granite Named to TIME's List of America's Best Private Companies 2026

Inaugural Ranking Highlights Granite's Workplace Culture and Positive Company Impact

QUINCY, Mass., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite Telecommunications, one of North America's largest providers of communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies, today announced it has been named to TIME's inaugural list of America's Best Private Companies 2026.

The inaugural ranking recognizes 500 privately held companies in the United States that demonstrate outstanding performance across two key dimensions: employee satisfaction and company impact. The ranking was created to spotlight private companies that play a vital role in driving economic growth, innovation and employment, often shaping industries beyond the public spotlight.

Granite's inclusion on the list reflects the company's long-standing commitment to its people, customers and communities, as well as its focus on delivering advanced communications and technology solutions that help businesses and government agencies operate more efficiently across thousands of locations.

"Granite has always believed that taking care of our people, our customers and our communities is central to building a strong company," said Rob Hale, President and CEO of Granite. "Being recognized by TIME as one of America's Best Private Companies is an incredible honor and a reflection of the Granite team's commitment to service, innovation and making a positive impact every day."

The TIME recognition adds to a series of honors Granite has received in 2026. Earlier this year, Forbes named Granite one of America's Best Employers, underscoring the company's continued focus on workplace culture and employee experience. Granite also earned four Stevie® Awards, including Gold honors for Company of the Year and Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, while extending its 17-year run as one of Massachusetts' top corporate philanthropists.

About America's Best Private Companies 2026

America's Best Private Companies 2026 is TIME's inaugural ranking of 500 privately held companies in the United States. The ranking evaluates organizations based on two primary criteria:

Employee satisfaction , measured through independent surveys of more than 217,000 U.S. employees, including direct and indirect employer recommendations and workplace-related evaluations.

, measured through independent surveys of more than 217,000 U.S. employees, including direct and indirect employer recommendations and workplace-related evaluations. Company impact, assessed using data from The Upright Project, which measures the net societal and environmental impact created through a company's products and services across society, knowledge, health and the environment.

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,220 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 10 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.granitenet.com.

SOURCE Granite Telecommunications, LLC