Forbes Names Granite One of America's Best Employers for 2026

Communications and Technology Solutions Provider Celebrates Fifteenth Forbes "Best Employers" Recognition

QUINCY, Mass., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite Telecommunications, one of North America's largest providers of communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies, today announced that it has been named to the Forbes list of America's Best Midsize Employers for 2026. This marks the fifteenth time Granite has appeared on Forbes' Best Employers lists, highlighting the company's enduring commitment to a strong, people‑first culture.

Forbes determined this year's rankings using an independent survey of more than 217,000 U.S. employees, who evaluated employers based on their willingness to recommend both their current and former workplaces, as well as companies known through industry connections. Respondents rated organizations on key workplace factors, including compensation, work environment, benefits and opportunities for career development.

"Granite's culture is built on teamwork and community. Our teammates bring those values to life every day, and this recognition reflects the positive impact they create inside and outside our walls," said Rob Hale, Granite's President and CEO. "I couldn't be prouder of the difference our team makes for our customers and for communities across Massachusetts and beyond."

The America's Best Midsize Employers 2026 honor adds to Granite's growing collection of workplace accolades. The company has previously appeared on several Forbes lists, including America's Dream Employers, Best Employers for Company Culture, Best Employers for New Grads, Best Employers by State and Best Employers for Veterans. Granite has also earned national and regional awards for its health and wellness programs, philanthropic initiatives, financial performance and service excellence.

Granite's passion for people extends far beyond its workplace. For more than twenty years, the company has been at the forefront of corporate charitable giving in Massachusetts, directing significant resources to initiatives that uplift and empower local communities. Combined with hands‑on employee volunteerism and strong nonprofit partnerships, Granite's giving continues to drive meaningful, lasting impact in the communities it serves.

For more information about career opportunities at Granite, visit www.granitenet.com/careers.

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,220 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 10 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.granitenet.com.

SOURCE Granite Telecommunications, LLC