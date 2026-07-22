Granite Named Preferred Communications Infrastructure Provider for Simon®

Granite Grid to Deliver Next-Generation Connectivity Across Simon's Premier Retail Destinations

QUINCY, Mass., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite Telecommunications, one of North America's largest providers of communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies, today announced a strategic collaboration with Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, to serve as the company's preferred infrastructure provider.

Granite will deploy Granite Grid, its multi-tenant connectivity platform across more than 200 Simon properties nationwide. Designed for retail and mixed-use environments, Granite Grid delivers enterprise-grade voice and data services that help tenants launch new locations, scale operations and support evolving technology demands. As retailers increasingly rely on connected systems, Granite Grid enables brands to quickly deploy technology, scale operations and maintain the reliable connectivity needed to support modern shopping experiences.

Built on Granite's experience supporting leading U.S. retailers and Fortune 100 companies, the platform provides flexible, AI-ready connectivity solutions that support faster transactions, seamless omnichannel experiences and enhanced operational efficiency.

By connecting to Granite Grid, Simon's retailers will benefit from:

Scalable infrastructure that enables rapid deployment of in-store technologies and digital experiences

that enables rapid deployment of in-store technologies and digital experiences High-performance connectivity that supports mission-critical systems and business continuity including point-of-sale operations to customer engagement platforms

that supports mission-critical systems and business continuity including point-of-sale operations to customer engagement platforms Integrated voice and data solutions designed to enhance both operations and customer experiences

designed to enhance both operations and customer experiences Dedicated 24/7 U.S.-based support and centralized service management

"Our priority is creating an environment where retailers can operate with confidence," said Chip Harding, Executive Vice President, Simon Media & Experiences. "By working with Granite, we're providing scalable connectivity and technology infrastructure that helps support our retailers' evolving business needs across the Simon portfolio."

"Simon is home to many of the world's leading brands and retail destinations, and we're honored to support its portfolio with scalable communications infrastructure built for the future of retail," said Rob Hale, President & CEO of Granite.

Deployment is underway and will continue throughout 2026 across Simon's portfolio nationwide.

For more information, click here.

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,220 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 10 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.granitenet.com.

SOURCE Granite Telecommunications, LLC