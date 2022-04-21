Granite Redevelopment Properties Partners with The Solar Company to Bring the Nation's Largest Multifamily Solar Panel Installation Project to North Texas

"When we ran the numbers for overall project returns, we were sold and wanted to go all in. Not only is it a responsible decision from an environmental standpoint, it also makes tremendous financial sense and adds millions of dollars to the overall value of our portfolio," said Tim Gillean, President at Granite Redevelopment Properties, LP.

The Solar Company designed and installed the 15-megawatt, 40,000-panel system to maximize sun exposure, allowing the apartment communities to meet their energy needs as well as protecting costs associated with Texas' rapidly-rising utility rates. Expected project completion is July 2022.

"Granite is setting a trend for owners of Class B and C apartments – and potentially the entire multifamily industry. By removing one of the biggest expenses for many landlords with rooftop solar panels and solar carports, the math is hard to argue with," said Travis Wildeman, CEO of The Solar Company.

By partnering with The Solar Company, Granite is able to take full advantage of federal tax credits and additional incentives available to them. The exact terms of the deal are undisclosed.

About The Solar Company

The Solar Company designs and installs commercial solar panel systems for multifamily properties, car dealerships and warehouses. The Dallas-based company provides a complete energy solution that works quickly and efficiently to energize savings while enhancing potential revenue generation and property appreciation. For more information, visit thesolarcompany.com .

About Granite Redevelopment Properties, LP

Granite not only owns a large apartment portfolio, it also specializes in managing, renovating and maximizing the operating potential of multifamily projects throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth market and abroad. The company has been involved in and financed US-based land purchases, condominium developments, multifamily redevelopments, and retail developments, as well as Mexico-based hotel and resort developments and land acquisitions.

SOURCE The Solar Company