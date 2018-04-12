Granite REIT Notice of Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results

News provided by

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

17:39 ET

TORONTO, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite") (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) expects to announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 after the close of markets on Friday, May 11, 2018.

Granite will hold a conference call on Monday, May 14, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.  The number to use for this call is 1-800-954-0652.  Overseas callers should use +1-416-981-9029.   Please call in at least 10 minutes prior to start time.  The conference call will be chaired by Michael Forsayeth, Chief Executive Officer.

For anyone unable to listen to the scheduled call, the rebroadcast numbers will be:  North America – 1-800-558-5253 and overseas – +1-416-626-4100 (enter reservation number 21887882) and will be available until Monday, May 28, 2018.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of predominantly industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 rental income properties representing approximately 30 million square feet of leasable area.  Through the thoughtful deployment of its balance sheet and selective dispositions, Granite is continuing to build a high quality, globally diversified industrial real estate business.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators' Systems for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov.  For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Michael Forsayeth, Chief Executive Officer, at 647-925-7600 or Ilias Konstantopoulos, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7540.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/granite-reit-notice-of-conference-call-for-first-quarter-2018-results-300629314.html

SOURCE Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Also from this source

Apr 05, 2018, 17:08 ET Granite Acquires Two Properties in the United States and Provides...

Nov 17, 2017, 17:05 ET Granite REIT Declares November 2017 Distribution

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Granite REIT Notice of Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results

News provided by

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

17:39 ET