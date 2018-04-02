Granite Secure Announces the Launch of a Unique, Comprehensive Suite of Cybersecurity and Cyberprivacy Solutions for Consumers and Small Business

What separates Granite Secure's cybersecurity and privacy approach is that it offers its comprehensive package of cybersecurity and privacy solutions on a month-to-month or longer subscription basis. These solutions stop computer viruses and ransomware from infecting and holding a computer hostage, prevent identity theft and privacy invasions from being used to track or steal a consumer's private information, and stop electronic eavesdropping. All of the products work on Windows computers and Android phones. In addition, NordVPN works with iOS, Macintosh, and Linux operating systems. No longer will a consumer have to buy products from different companies solely on an annual or longer basis to solve the myriad of threats she faces in today's on-line world.

Mark Stachiw, Granite Secure' s CEO said, "The growing menace of cyberattacks, ransomware, invasions of privacy and electronic eavesdropping is not limited to large corporations. Small business and individuals need to protect their sensitive information as well and many of the solutions in the market today fall woefully short. Granite Secure is offering a comprehensive solution which will stop the cybersecurity and on-line privacy problems of today. These products are offered on monthly, annual and bi-annual subscriptions."

Granite Secure's solutions begin as low as $1.30/month and can be purchased on a month-to-month basis starting as low as $9.99/month. To learn more about Granite Secure and to subscribe and download our award winning cybersecurity and privacy solutions, please visit our website at www.granitesecure.com.

About Granite Secure:

Granite Secure was founded to bring its comprehensive suite of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to the public. Granite Secure's products can be found at www.granitesecure.com.

