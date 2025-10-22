Granite to Host Inaugural "Granite Gives Pink" Event to Benefit Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Company Aims to Raise Over $500,000 in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

QUINCY, Mass., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite Telecommunications, a leading $1.8 billion provider of communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies, will host its inaugural "Granite Gives Pink" event on Tuesday, October 28, in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

Granite CEO Rob Hale and thousands of Granite teammates will be "going pink" for a day focused on fundraising, awareness and hope. For every person who wears pink, Granite will donate $250 to BCRF, helping fund lifesaving breast cancer research and bring the world closer to a cure.

Going pink is just the beginning — the event will include a Town Hall, guest speakers, breast cancer awareness programming and raffles to engage participants and support BCRF's critical mission.

Building on the success of Granite's annual "Saving by Shaving" fundraiser, which has raised $58.5 million over 12 years, "Granite Gives Pink" continues the company's commitment to powering awareness, research and hope to help end cancer.

Quick Event Details

Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. EST

11:00 a.m.-12 p.m.: Town Hall and Check Presentation to BCRF

Location: Granite Telecommunications HQ, 1 Heritage Drive, Quincy, MA

What:

For every person who wears pink, Granite will donate $250 to BCRF

Town Hall featuring speakers, inspiring patient stories and a check presentation

Breast cancer awareness programming, including information on screenings and self-exams

Participants are encouraged to write postcards of encouragement for patients and researchers

Pink-themed catering and a mocktail pop-up bar generously provided by Sodexo

Media Invitation: The event is closed to the general public, but media representatives are welcome. Please contact us to request a press pass.

A Message from Granite Gives Back: "Every year, millions are affected by breast cancer, and we can help change that," says Sana Sheikh, Granite Chief People Officer and Chair of Granite Gives Back. "As we've seen with 'Saving by Shaving,' even a single day of awareness can create brighter futures for countless people facing cancer. This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, our team is rallying behind 'Granite Gives Pink' to advance BCRF's vital work so that one day no one will have to face breast cancer."

About Granite:

Granite is a trailblazing $1.8 billion technology and communications company with philanthropy at the heart of its culture. Under the leadership of CEO Rob Hale, the company has contributed more than $400 million to charitable causes spanning cancer research, healthcare, education and community development. Best known for its annual "Saving by Shaving" fundraiser, Granite has been consistently recognized as one of the most philanthropic companies in Massachusetts.

About BCRF:

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. We invest in the best minds in science—and foster cross-disciplinary collaboration—to examine every aspect of the disease from prevention to metastasis. Our approach accelerates the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need. We can't stop now. Join us in fueling the world's most promising research. With you, we will be the end of breast cancer. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org.

