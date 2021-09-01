Granny Flats, also known as ADUs, are one of the most popular home improvements, according to Murray Lampert Design, Build, Remodel

Over the past 3 years, Murray Lampert Design, Build, Remodel has worked closely with city officials to stay up on zoning and building codes becoming an authority on ADUs - JADUs. They continue to educate consumers regularly through many channels. Murray Lampert President/CEO Gregg Cantor is very active in the San Diego Community. "I really appreciate the relationships we have built with city officials. We have found San Diego to be very friendly toward ADUs which create more affordable housing in our community."

"When designing and building an ADU, there are a lot of things to consider and different approaches. We created a comprehensive Simple Homeowner's Guide to San Diego Granny Flats in 2019. Now we are pleased to release our updated 2021 guide with everything you need to make an informed decision says Cantor"

Important highlights in our guide are:

Zoning Requirements - Regulations Costs & Fees Financing Options Comparisons of Design, Bid, Build or Design – Build Energy Efficiency – Sustainability Considerations

Before you decide on your approach, please check out our guide:

If you have any other questions, please don't hesitate to contact us:

Gregg Cantor is President/CEO and Rachel Cantor is VP of Operations for Murray Lampert Design, Build, Remodel , a San Diego-based architectural, interior design, remodeling and construction company.

