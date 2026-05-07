Granny-O-La™ and the Palm Beach Royals Announce Partnership

Premium Granola Brand Named Exclusive Artisan Granola Provider of the Royals

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Granny-O-La™, a premium granola brand built on purpose and real ingredients, today announced a new partnership with the Palm Beach Royals the newest Major League Pickleball team. As Palm Beach's first major professional sports franchise, the Royals represent a new era of energy and community and this collaboration brings together two brands united by wellness, performance, and everyday vitality.

Gift Box Image (PRNewsfoto/Granny-O-La)

Through the partnership, Granny-O-La will serve as a Community Partner and the Royals' exclusive Artisan Granola Provider, fueling players, fans, and families across team events and activations. The collaboration will feature in-venue presence, digital storytelling, and on-site experiences designed to promote active lifestyles and approachable, feel-good nutrition.

"This partnership is a natural fit for what we're building with the Royals," said Zach Hunter. "Granny-O-La represents the kind of brand we want alongside us: authentic, community-driven, and focused on helping people feel their best. Together, we're creating experiences that connect performance on the court with healthy choices off the court."

A centerpiece of the partnership will be the "Royal Refuel" experience a grab-and-go activation featuring sample bags of Granny-O-La granola paired with Granny's honey. Designed for convenience, energy, and enjoyment, the activation will serve as a signature touchpoint during matches, clinics, and community events throughout the season.

At the heart of Granny-O-La is a mission that extends far beyond nutrition. The company proudly donates 50% of its profits to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, helping to fund critical cancer research and advance life-saving treatments. Every bag of Granny-O-La supports this mission, allowing customers and partners alike to be part of a meaningful impact.

"Granny-O-La was created to bring people together through food that feels good and does good," said Jennifer Deutsch. "Partnering with the Royals allows us to meet pickleball enthusiasts where they are and offer something delicious, nourishing, and purposeful."

As the Royals build momentum ahead of their inaugural season, this partnership positions Granny-O-La at the center of a growing movement around sport, connection, and healthy living across South Florida.

For more information, visit grannyola.org

About Granny-O-La™

Granny-O-La™ is a premium granola brand crafted in small batches with thoughtfully sourced ingredients and a commitment to exceptional taste and nutrition. Founded with a mission to make a difference, Granny-O-La donates 50% of its profits to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, supporting cancer research and patient care while proving that business can be a force for good.

About the Palm Beach Royals

The Palm Beach Royals are the 20th franchise to join Major League Pickleball and Palm Beach's first major professional sports team. The organization is building a world-class franchise that blends elite competition with deep community roots. Through high-energy matches, youth development programs, and year-round local activations, the Royals are committed to growing the game and inspiring the next generation.

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SOURCE Granny-O-La and Palm Beach Royals