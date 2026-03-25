Granny-O-La Launches with a Purpose: Premium Granola Brand Donates 50% of Profits to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

NAPLES, Fla., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Granny-O-La™, a new premium granola brand rooted in heart, purpose, and a love for real ingredients, officially launches with a powerful mission: to give back in a meaningful way.

Founded by Jennifer Deutsch, affectionately known as "Granny", Granny-O-La was created to prove that great taste and purpose can coexist, and that a brand born to give back can thrive commercially while making a real difference.

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Granny-O-La is proud to announce its partnership with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), committing 50% of profits from every sale to support MSK's groundbreaking cancer research and care programs.

After a 43-year career in corporate America, Deutsch retired to pursue what mattered most, building a brand that nourishes people while making a real difference.

"Granny-O-La is more than granola," said Deutsch, founder of Granny-O-La. "Giving back isn't a marketing strategy; it is the reason the brand exists. It's a way to turn everyday choices into something extraordinary. By choosing Granny-O-La, our customers are helping fund lifesaving work at MSK, one package at a time."

MSK is one of the world's most respected comprehensive centers devoted exclusively to cancer. Through this partnership, Granny-O-La empowers consumers to support MSK's work in a tangible, ongoing way. Each purchase is a small but powerful act that connects consumers to groundbreaking research, proving that food, business, and compassion can come together to create impact.

MSK Giving Officer Gabrielle Watson welcomes this innovative partnership, noting its meaningful impact.

"Philanthropic partnerships are essential to MSK's mission of ending cancer for life," Watson said. "Support from purpose-driven brands like Granny-O-La empowers MSK to push boundaries and make new discoveries that improve the lives of people with cancer worldwide."

Crafted in small batches using thoughtfully selected ingredients, Granny-O-La delivers a homemade taste with premium quality. The brand demonstrates that purpose-driven businesses can succeed in the marketplace while supporting meaningful causes, inspiring others to follow suit.

For more information, to purchase online, or to support the mission visit www.grannyola.org.

About Granny-O-La™

Granny-O-La™ is a premium granola brand built on passion, purpose, and a little crunch. Made with real ingredients and a whole lot of heart, Granny-O-La donates 50% of profits to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Granny-O-La proves that business can be a force for good, that compassion and commerce can scale together, and that food can nourish more than bodies.

About Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

The people of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) are united by a singular mission: ending cancer for life. Our specialized care teams provide personalized, compassionate, expert care to patients of all ages. Informed by basic research done at our Sloan Kettering Institute, scientists across MSK collaborate to conduct innovative translational and clinical research that is driving a revolution in our understanding of cancer as a disease and improving the ability to prevent, diagnose, and treat it. MSK is dedicated to training the next generation of scientists and clinicians, who go on to pursue our mission at MSK and around the globe. One of the world's most respected comprehensive centers devoted exclusively to cancer, we have been recognized as one of the top two cancer hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report for more than 30 years.

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SOURCE Granny-O-La