Granny's Alliance Holdings Awarded GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contract

GULFPORT, Miss., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Granny's Alliance Holdings, Inc. (GAH) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) meaning GAH is now more accessible for local, state, and federal government clients.

"This GSA contract award represents a monumental growth opportunity for Granny's," said Susan Heisey, President & CEO. "For over 20 years, GAH has been the premier emergency response company providing disaster support, supplies, and equipment to both the public and private sectors nationwide. This contract ushers in an enhanced scope of government serviceability and potential for growth. I'm very proud of our team and excited about the opportunity for GAH to deploy our large fleet of asset-owned equipment to provide solutions for both single resource support and turnkey base camps to local, state, and federal governments."

The GSA contract awarded to Granny's Alliance Holdings, Inc. (Contract # 47QSMS24D009F) runs through July 14, 2029 with subsequent renewals through 2044. Agencies and contractors interested in partnering with GAH through the GSA MAS should contact [email protected].

Granny's Alliance Holdings, Inc. (GAH) is a premier emergency response company providing disaster supplies and equipment to organizations and individuals nationwide. With our large fleet of asset-owned equipment, we are able to quickly deploy providing solutions for both single resource support and turnkey base camp operations. The GAH service offerings include management, site preparation, mobile equipment, catering, power generation, billeting, complete ablution services, security, badging, MWRs, and laundry services. For more information, visit grannysalliance.com.

