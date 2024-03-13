Granola Bars Market to Reach $9,943.86 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 5.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The granola bars market is anticipated to experience significant growth owing to the increasing focus on health and wellness among consumers. Factors such as the rising demand for convenient and nutritious snacks, coupled with a growing preference for natural and whole-grain ingredients, are driving this expansion. The market's appeal is further fueled by the versatility of granola bars in meeting various dietary preferences, contributing to their popularity and sustained demand.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Granola Bars Market by Type (Organic and Conventional), and by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Sales Channel and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032 ". According to the report, the global granola bars market was valued at $6,120.00 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $9,943.86 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The granola bars market is experiencing steady growth, primarily driven by key determinants shaping consumer preferences and industry dynamics. The global trend toward healthier eating habits has positioned granola bars as a popular choice, given their perceived nutritional benefits. The demand is further fueled by the growing need for convenient, on-the-go snacking solutions in today's fast-paced lifestyle. The versatility of granola bars, catering to diverse dietary requirements including gluten-free, vegan, and organic options, contributes significantly to their popularity. Additionally, innovative product formulations, strategic marketing emphasizing health attributes, and increased awareness about whole-grain and natural ingredients collectively play important roles in driving the sustained growth of the granola bars market.

Report coverage & details: Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $6,120.00 Million Market Size in 2032 $9,943.86 Million CAGR 5.1 % No. of Pages in Report 289 Segments covered Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Rise in interest for ancient grains Convenience and Portability Dietary Preferences and Nutritional Appeal Opportunities Clean Label Products Innovation & Sustainable Packaging Restraints Risks of Processed Ingredients and Artificial Sweeteners Tough Competition from Snack Substitutes

The conventional segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the conventional segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global granola bars market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Demand for convectional granola bars is rising due to easy snacking solutions and convenient options. While the organic segment still maintained its market share, the momentum leaned toward organic options as consumers increasingly sought transparency in sourcing and a commitment to cleaner, more environmentally friendly products.

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around one-third of the global granola bars market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The granola bars market has seen an increase in the influence of supermarkets. Supermarkets cater to consumers looking for quick and convenient snack options. Granola bars, known for their versatility and ease of use, fit well into the on-the-go lifestyle. It can be used as an instant energy-boosting snack option.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The demand for granola bars in North America is rising with an increase in preference for healthy lifestyles along with the growth in health concerns, production, e-commerce, and online grocery shopping, which has made it easier for consumers to access a wider range of granola bars.

Leading Market Players: -

Archer Daniels Midland

Olam Group

John B. Sanfilippo & Son

& Son Döhler GmbH

General Mills

Kellogg Co.

Mars Inc

The Hershey Co

Mondelez International

Clif Bar & Co.

The report analyzes government regulations, policies, and patents to provide information on the current market trends and suggests future growth opportunities globally. Furthermore, the study highlights Porter's five forces analysis to determine the factors affecting market growth.

