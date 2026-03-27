Grant & Eisenhofer P.A. Announce a Summary Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement For All Current Stockholders of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. ("Hertz") Stock and All Persons or Entities Who or Which Held Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. Stock Anytime Between and Including November 10, 2021 and February 9, 2023

WILMINGTON, Del., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT

OF STOCKHOLDER DERIVATIVE AND CLASS ACTION,

SETTLEMENT HEARING, AND RIGHT TO APPEAR

TO: All current stockholders of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. ("Hertz") stock (NASDAQ ticker HTZ) and all persons or entities who or which held shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. Stock at any time between and including November 10, 2021, and February 9, 2023, together with their successors and assigns.

PLEASE READ THIS SUMMARY NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A DERIVATIVE AND CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a stockholder derivative and class action captioned Cascia v. Farmer et al., C.A. No.: 2023-0520-KSJM (Del. Ch.) (the "Action") is pending in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (the "Court"). The Court has certified the Action in part as a class action pursuant to Delaware Court of Chancery Rules 23(a), 23(b)(1) and 23(b)(2) and an Order of the Court for purposes of the proposed settlement only. The full definition of the Class, and the definition of all capitalized terms herein, are set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement dated November 7, 2025 (the "Stipulation") and the long form Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Stockholder Derivative and Class Action, Settlement Hearing, and Right to Appear (the "Notice").

YOU ARE ALSO HEREBY NOTIFIED that the parties in the Action have reached a proposed settlement of the Action on behalf of the Class and Hertz for certain amendments to the Voting Agreement entered into between Hertz and CK Amarillo (the "Settlement") on the terms and conditions set forth in the Stipulation. If the Settlement is approved by the Court, it will resolve all claims in the Action.

A settlement hearing will be held on June 3, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. at the Court of Chancery in the Leonard L. Williams Justice Center, 500 North King Street, Wilmington, DE 19801, to determine, among other things, (i) whether the proposed Settlement on the terms and conditions provided for in the Stipulation is fair, reasonable and adequate to the Class and to Hertz, and should be approved by the Court; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice and the releases specified and described in the Stipulation and in the Notice should be approved; and (iii) whether Plaintiff's counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of litigation expenses should be approved.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PENDING ACTION AND THE SETTLEMENT. If you have not yet received the Notice, you may obtain copies of the Notice by contacting the Settlement Administrator at: 866-302-9152 or [email protected]. Copies of the Notice and other documents can also be downloaded from the website maintained by the Settlement Administrator at: www.HertzStockholderDerivativeSettlement.com.

If the Settlement is approved by the Court and the Effective Date occurs, the Amended Voting Agreement shall be entered into by, between and among Hertz, Knighthead, Certares, and CK Amarillo, and the Action will be dismissed with prejudice. Please note that the Settlement does not involve a monetary payment and Class Members are not entitled to receive a monetary distribution as a result of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement and/or Plaintiff's counsel's application for attorneys' fees and expenses must be filed with the Register in Chancery and delivered to Plaintiff's Counsel and Representative Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than May 14, 2026, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. Any member of the Class or current stockholder of Hertz who does not object to the Settlement or the request by Plaintiff for an award of attorney's fees and expenses or to any other matter above need not take any action in response to this Notice or in connection with the Settlement.

All questions about this Notice and the proposed Settlement should be directed to the Settlement Administrator or Plaintiff's Counsel.

Requests for the Notice should be made to:

Hertz Stockholder Derivative Settlement

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 170500

Milwaukee, WI 53217

1-866-302-9152

[email protected]

www.HertzStockholderDerivativeSettlement.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, should be made to Plaintiff's Counsel:

GRANT & EISENHOFER P.A.

Attn: Michael J. Barry/Vivek Upadhya

123 Justison Street

Wilmington, DE 19801

(302) 622-7000

[email protected]

[email protected]

DO NOT CALL OR WRITE THE COURT OR THE OFFICE OF THE REGISTER IN CHANCERY REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

Dated: March 19, 2026 BY ORDER OF THE COURT OF

CHANCERY OF THE STATE OF

DELAWARE

SOURCE Grant & Eisenhofer P.A.