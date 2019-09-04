Grant Avenue Capital Expands Team

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grant Avenue Capital, LLC, www.GrantAveCap.com, a New York-based healthcare-focused private equity firm, announced today that Alex Ferree and Eric Kim have joined the firm as senior associates and Sari Ring has joined as chief of staff.

Mr. Ferree and Mr. Kim will be responsible for sourcing, evaluating and executing middle-market investment opportunities, as well as monitoring portfolio companies. Along with office management, Mrs. Ring will be involved with the firm's philanthropic efforts.

Prior to joining Grant Avenue Capital, Mr. Ferree served as an associate at Audax Private Equity. There he executed several investments across the healthcare and consumer sectors. Mr. Ferree graduated from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania with a B.S. in Economics.

Mr. Kim worked as an associate at Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, where he completed deals in the healthcare and technology sectors. Prior, he was in the healthcare investment banking group at Bank of America and an analyst with Citigroup Capital Markets. Mr. Kim graduated from Duke University with a B.S. in Economics.

"Eric and Alex bring excellent healthcare experience that ties directly to our core investment themes," said Buddy Gumina, founder and managing partner of Grant Avenue Capital. "They will play an integral role in building the firm and executing on its long-term vision of investing flexible capital to transform middle-market healthcare companies."

Prior to Grant Avenue Capital, Mrs. Ring worked for two leading nonprofits, the Alzheimer's Association and Best Buddies. She graduated from Indiana University with a B.A. in Sociology.

In addition to chief of staff, Mrs. Ring will be involved with the Grant Avenue Foundation, which supports employees of Grant Avenue Capital and its portfolio companies who are engaged with healthcare-oriented charitable organizations. Mr. Gumina commented: "Sari's prior experience will make her a high-impact chief of staff and enable the Grant Avenue Foundation to accelerate its mission."

For more information please visit www.GrantAveCap.com or email Info@GrantAveCap.com.

About Grant Avenue Capital, LLC

Grant Avenue Capital is a healthcare-focused, middle-market private equity firm targeting investments alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investor with highly flexible capital, both in terms of duration and structure. While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $5 million to $25 million of EBITDA, Grant Avenue Capital has significant support to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships. The firm focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, joint-control partnership investments and special situations.

Grant Avenue Capital is led by Buddy Gumina, who founded and led the build-out of Apax Partners' U.S. healthcare buyout practice over the course of 20 years and across multiple economic cycles. At his prior firm, Mr. Gumina invested over $4 billion, with an additional $1.5 billion of co-investment from limited partners and strategic investors, in companies operating in services, medical devices, pharmaceutical products and healthcare IT.

Contact:

David M. Toll

Toll Communications

917/842-3860

SOURCE Grant Avenue Capital

Related Links

www.grantavecap.com

