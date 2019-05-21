Grant Avenue Capital Launches Healthcare Private Equity Firm

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grant Avenue Capital, LLC, a healthcare focused private equity firm, announced today that it is pursuing investments in mid-sized companies centered on themes of cost containment, custom solutions, consumerism and compliance.

The New York City-based firm is led by Buddy Gumina, who most recently served as senior equity partner of the global healthcare team at Apax Partners, a leading international private equity firm.

Mr. Gumina founded and led the build-out of Apax Partners' U.S. healthcare buyout practice over the course of 20 years and across multiple economic cycles. At his prior firm, Mr. Gumina invested over $4 billion, with an additional $1.5 billion of co-investment from Limited Partners and Strategic Investors, in companies operating in services, medical devices, pharmaceutical products and healthcare IT.

Grant Avenue Capital will target investments alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investor with highly flexible capital, both in terms of duration and structure. Through its advisory board of healthcare executives with specific domain knowledge, the firm can bring years of operational experience to its portfolio companies to assist in driving growth and efficiencies.

While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $5 million to $25 million of EBITDA, Grant Avenue Capital has significant support to complete larger transactions through strong co-invest relationships. The firm will focus on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, joint-control partnership investments and special situations.

"Amidst the ever-evolving healthcare sector, we believe there are attractive opportunities for an experienced investor such as Grant Avenue Capital to identify, invest in and transform middle-market businesses that are connected to our core investment themes," said Mr. Gumina. "Grant Avenue Capital's deep healthcare network, coupled with our proven growth-oriented playbook, long-term vision and creative capital solutions, make the firm a fantastic partner for founders, entrepreneurs and management teams."

An established investment firm managing substantial assets in long-duration investment pools on behalf of a select group of high net worth families is an anchor investor and strategic partner with Grant Avenue Capital.

Grant Avenue Capital also announced the formation of the Grant Avenue Foundation, which will actively support Grant Avenue Capital employees and portfolio companies engaged with healthcare-oriented charitable organizations.

For more information please visit Grant Avenue Capital's website at www.GrantAveCap.com or contact Grant Avenue Capital by email at Info@GrantAveCap.com.

SOURCE Grant Avenue Capital, LLC

Related Links

http://www.GrantAveCap.com

