Grant County Sheriff's Office Leases Office Space from the Port of Mattawa for Sheriff's Office Substation in Southwest Grant County

MATTAWA, Wash., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office has entered into a lease agreement with the Port of Mattawa for office space which will serve as a substation serving the rural Mattawa and southwest Grant County areas.

Washington State Map highlighting Mattawa Grant County Sheriff-Port of Mattawa Community Partnership

"The Port of Mattawa and the Grant County Sheriff's Office have a shared vision of improving the quality of life for the greater Mattawa area," said Sheriff Tom Jones. "The county seat of Ephrata is over 60 miles away. The lease of the Port-owned facility will give patrol deputies access to office space needed to work on their investigations while enabling them to be ready for any calls which happen in the south portion of the county."

The new substation at 20140 Road 24 Southwest provides ease of access for deputies and the community. The $300-per-month, 100 square foot office area also includes access to a conference room. The lease starts July 1. The office won't be staffed daily with personnel but is available for deputies to use while on patrol.

"The Sheriff's Office and the Port of Mattawa both agree that the Mattawa area is growing, and this partnership helps fulfill our aligned missions of enhancing the quality of life for area residents and businesses," said Lars Leland, Executive Director for the Port of Mattawa. "We're excited about this collaboration and look forward to what good things will come."

For more information, please contact Lars Leland of the Port of Mattawa at [email protected] or 509-761-9734.

About the Port of Mattawa

The Port of Mattawa is located in southwest Grant County on the Columbia River in Washington State and is the closest inland port in central/eastern Washington State to the Ports of Seattle and Tacoma. Grant County is the top agricultural production county in Washington State, and Mattawa is a major producer of wine grapes, apples, cherries, potatoes and onions and other high-value irrigated crops.

The Port offers ideal sites for wineries, food processors, fresh produce packing companies, cold storage facilities, small manufacturers, and is a prime location for agribusiness companies because of its central location in Washington State near major irrigated agricultural production areas including the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley.

The Port of Mattawa is also very close to Interstate 90 and enjoys some of lowest-cost electricity in the United States from Grant County PUD.

The greater Mattawa area (Mattawa, Desert Aire, Beverly, etc.) is one of the faster growing rural communities in Washington State and has a population of nearly 10,000 people. Additionally, Mattawa is only a one-hour drive or less from several major communities in central Washington such as Moses Lake, Othello, Richland, Kennewick, Pasco, Yakima, Sunnyside, and Ellensburg, which have metropolitan statistical areas (MSA's) with a combined population of nearly 1 million people.

SOURCE Port of Mattawa