Grant D. Venerable II, PhD, Honored for Contributions to Chemistry and Education

Drawing upon more than four decades of experience, Dr. Venerable is a widely regarded educator in the fields of chemistry and the arts and humanities. During his tenure on the faculties of Cal Poly and San Francisco State Universities he was recognized for his creative expertise in innovative systems science approaches to interdisciplinary teaching and entrepreneurial development. Over the span of his career Dr. Venerable has been active in various learned societies: American Association for the Advancement of Science, American Chemical Society, National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers, Alpha Chi Sigma Chemical Fraternity, and the Association of Core Texts and Courses.

Throughout his career, Dr. Venerable has been continually recognized for his contributions to higher education. He has been featured in a wide range of honors publications, including Who's Who in America, Who's Who in Science and Engineering, and Who's Who in the World. Dr. Venerable was previously selected to receive the Outstanding Achievement Award from the California Alliance for Arts Education, National Educational Leadership Award from the JGT Foundation, "Step To College" Distinguished Teaching Award from San Francisco State University, Molecular Art Appreciation Award from Alpha Chi Sigma, and the Outstanding Teaching Award from California Polytechnic State University.

A respected voice in the arts and sciences community, Dr. Venerable has authored numerous published works, including "Managing in a Five Dimension Economy," "The Paradox of the Silicon Savior," and "The Discovery of a Calculus of Transformations in Chemistry" (also known as the Ven Mapping visual method of problem solving). He is presently in the final stages of completing his most important opus to date, a commentary on the American present―from the late 18th century exodus of his ancestors from the era of agrarian bondage to the wondrous, if strange, new world of the 21st-century, high-tech super-state. Along the way he has served as a keynote speaker at national conferences on the role of arts education in a tech-society at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and other venues. He has also served as Board Secretary of the California Alliance for Arts Education. Dr. Venerable considers one of the greatest highlights of his career to have taken place during his early years as a professor at Cal Poly State University-San Luis Obispo, where his mentoring of bright, creative students and his successful writing of grants for developing innovative approaches to teaching chemistry led directly to his discovery of the Ven Mapping approach.

Dr. Venerable was inspired to pursue a career in the field of chemistry while taking first-year college chemistry at the University of California, Los Angeles, where he was a student of chemical physicist Mostafa El-Sayed, Nobel Laureate Willard F. Libby, and others. He earned the Bachelor of Science in chemistry from UCLA in 1965. At the University of Chicago, he completed a Master of Science (1967) and Ph.D. in physical chemistry in 1970 under the guidance of metal organic expert Jack Halpern and radiation chemical pioneer Edwin J. Hart of the Argonne National Laboratory. With the support of a United States Atomic Energy Commission fellowship, he completed postdoctoral research with Manhattan Project team member Lawrence S. Myers, Jr. of UCLA's Laboratory of Nuclear Medicine and Radiation Biology in Los Angeles.

Early in his career, Dr. Venerable taught chemistry and biology with the Duarte Unified School District in suburban Los Angeles. He was later called to teach on the chemistry faculties of California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo (1972-1978), and the University of California, Santa Cruz (1978-1980). In a second career he worked as a systems scientist with Motorola and other Silicon Valley firms. With business entrepreneur Edith McKenna he co-founded Omnitrom Associates in 1982, becoming its executive vice president. He considers his development of the Ven Matrix of a System to be his primary technical accomplishment. The Ven Matrix has versatile application in many areas, including systems design and assessment of software and hardware systems. In 1989, Dr. Venerable was invited to be history of science lecturer in the College of Ethnic Studies at San Francisco State University. From 1992 to 1999 he was also founder and president/CEO of Ventek Software, Inc., specializing in the statistical representation of student academic performance in the socio-cultural context of family background. His work with James H. Todd, II and colleagues at San Francisco State conclusively demonstrated the validity of the Todd-Freire trans-cultural teaching approach for preparing at-risk high school youngsters for college. Their academic success transcended social and economic factors previously believed to pose insurmountable barriers to deep learning.

Before the turn of the century, Dr. Venerable was appointed associate vice president and professor of chemistry and African-American studies with Chicago State University. He served as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Morris Brown College (1999-2002) and Lincoln University of Pennsylvania (2002-2011). Since 2017 he has taught chemistry part-time at the Georgia Military College, Fayetteville, GA.

