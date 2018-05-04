Grant opportunity for educational initiatives addressing a clinical gap for people with bleeding disorders announced

This collaboration supports the National Quality Forum call to action to make shared decision-making a standard of care across the United States. HFA's mission is to advocate, educate and assist individuals with bleeding disorders, and shared decision-making is an integral component for people with bleeding disorders to advocate for their treatment and medical care.

"HFA continues to champion people with bleeding disorders by focusing on the shared decision-making process. All of HFA's research initiatives are patient-centered and patient-focused, and we strongly believe patients play an integral part in this process. At the same time, there needs to be education for all stakeholders to practice and promote shared decision-making," said Kimberly Haugstad, President and CEO of HFA. "HFA is excited for this opportunity to demonstrate how shared decision-making can advance patient and provider relationships."

This Call for Grant Notification is seeking concepts for:

Adoption of evidence-based recommendations for management of hemophilia A in the ER and major trauma centers

Comprehensive approach to improving treatment and care received in the ER and major trauma centers

The CGN is supported by Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. For additional information and criteria for applying please visit the following website: https://www.gene.com/good/giving/corporate-giving/imed

Hemophilia Federation of America is a national nonprofit organization consisting of more than 45 member organizations and numerous individual members who offer assistance, education, and grassroots advocacy on behalf of the bleeding disorders community. Incorporated in 1994, HFA provides programs and services to improve the quality of life and access to care for persons with hemophilia, von Willebrand disease (VWD) and other rare bleeding disorders. For more information, visit our website at www.hemophiliafed.org, email info@hemophiliafed.org, or call 202.675.6984.

Contact: Emily Roush-Bobolz, Communications Manager

515.491.6508 | e.roush-bobolz@hemophiliafed.org

