Grant Opportunity Invites Collaborations to Advance Inflammatory Bowel Disease Research

"The Rainin Foundation invests in groundbreaking and unconventional methodologies that prioritize patient impact," said Laura Wilson, PhD, Director of Health Strategy and Ventures for the Rainin Foundation. "Our Synergy Awards encourage partnerships between researchers, clinicians and industry that are aimed at improving the prediction and prevention of IBD and encouraging innovative approaches."

The awards support teams of up to three individuals for a maximum of $100,000 per investigator, up to $300,000 per project. Teams need not have worked together prior to their proposal, but must demonstrate that the proposed research could not be achieved without the collaboration.

The Rainin Foundation supports projects that engage in a combination of basic, clinical and translational science. "This award makes it possible for researchers to forge unprecedented collaborations and pursue novel ideas in IBD research," said Wilson.

Proposals will be accepted through the Foundation's online application system. Researchers from any scientific discipline at both nonprofit and for-profit institutions worldwide can apply for the Synergy Award. Projects that demonstrate significant progress toward their research goal after one year may be eligible for additional funding. View complete program information, eligibility requirements and proposal guidelines.

About the Kenneth Rainin Foundation

Kenneth Rainin Foundation collaborates with creative thinkers in the Arts, Education and Health. We believe in taking smart risks to achieve breakthroughs by supporting visionary artists in the Bay Area, creating opportunities for Oakland's youngest learners, and funding researchers on the forefront of scientific discoveries. Since 2010, the Foundation has awarded over $19 million for promising scientific research projects with the potential to impact treatment and prevention of Inflammatory Bowel Disease. See krfoundation.org/ibd for more info on our health funding strategies.

