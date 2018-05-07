Grant Opportunity to Host Alaska Women's Business Center Now Available From SBA

"The funding of a new Women's Business Center in Alaska will expand women's access to resources to help their businesses succeed," SBA Assistant Administrator Kathy McShane said. "We know that when women get help in the early stages of forming their businesses, they are more likely to succeed. We are encouraging organizations to come forward to provide small business assistance for women entrepreneurs, who are an engine for economic growth."

The SBA Women's Business Centers are a national network of more than 100 centers that offer one-on-one counseling, training, networking, workshops and mentoring to women entrepreneurs on numerous business development topics. These include business startup, access to capital, international trade opportunities, marketing and federal contracting. During Fiscal Year 2017, Women's Business Centers across the country provided assistance to nearly 150,000 entrepreneurs, which resulted in 17,000 new business starts.

By expanding the Women's Business Center program into Alaska, the SBA is reinforcing its commitment to expand its assistance and resources to women entrepreneurs. The Women's Business Center will provide in-depth business training and counseling for women looking to start or grow their business.

"Women are an economic powerhouse to the Alaska small business community, yet data shows there is still a gap in the resources women entrepreneurs receive. Establishing a Women's Business Center in the state is one of the ways the SBA seeks to work with local partners to level the playing field for women-owned small businesses," SBA Alaska District Director Nancy Porzio said. "As a former small business owner, I understand the challenges women in business sometimes face and the importance of local support systems like Women's Business Centers."

Eligible applicants must be private, nonprofit organizations with 501(c) tax-exempt status from the U.S. Treasury/Internal Revenue Service and must provide services to the population within the state of Alaska. Such a nonprofit organization may include a university foundation, a chamber of commerce, or an economic development institution.

To submit an application for this grant opportunity, go to the www.grants.gov portal and type "OWBO" in the keyword search to pull up the grant announcement for Alaska.

Applications must be submitted via grants.gov by the grant deadline Monday, June 11.

Direct any questions about the WBC funding opportunity to the SBA's Office of Women's Business Ownership (OWBO) via email at owbo@sba.gov.

Interested organizations can also attend a Bidders Conference information session Tuesday, May 8 at 9:30 a.m. at the SBA Alaska District Office, 420 L Street, Suite 300, Anchorage, AK 99501.

Contact: scott.swingle@sba.gov | (907) 474-4878

melanie.norton@sba.gov | (206) 604-2957

