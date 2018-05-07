Grant Opportunity to Host Idaho Women's Business Center Now Available From SBA

"The funding of a new Women's Business Center in Idaho will expand women's access to resources to help their businesses succeed," SBA Assistant Administrator Kathy McShane said. "We know that when women get help in the early stages of forming their businesses, they are more likely to succeed. We are encouraging organizations to come forward to provide small business assistance for women entrepreneurs, who are an engine for economic growth."

The SBA Women's Business Centers are a national network of more than 100 centers that offer one-on-one counseling, training, networking, workshops and mentoring to women entrepreneurs on numerous business development topics. These include business startup, access to capital, international trade opportunities, marketing and federal contracting. During Fiscal Year 2017, Women's Business Centers across the country provided assistance to nearly 150,000 entrepreneurs, which resulted in 17,000 new business starts.

By expanding the Women's Business Center program into Idaho, the SBA is reinforcing its commitment to expand its assistance and resources to women entrepreneurs. The Women's Business Center will provide in-depth business training and counseling for women looking to start or grow their business.

"We know there are some dynamic women entrepreneurs that are not fully aware of all of the resources available to them. A Women's Business Center will not only provide them with the resources they need, but will also provide them with the support to meet their specific needs," SBA Boise District Director Gary Eisenbraun said.

Eligible applicants must be private, nonprofit organizations with 501(c) tax-exempt status from the U.S. Treasury/Internal Revenue Service and must provide services to the population within the state of Idaho. Such a nonprofit organization may include a university foundation, a chamber of commerce, or an economic development institution.

To submit an application for this grant opportunity, go to the www.grants.gov portal and type "OWBO" in the keyword search to pull up the grant announcement for Idaho.

Applications must be submitted via grants.gov by the grant deadline Monday, June 18.

Direct any questions about the WBC funding opportunity to the SBA's Office of Women's Business Ownership (OWBO) via email at owbo@sba.gov.

Interested organizations can also attend Bidders Conference information sessions in Coeur d'Alene Thursday, May 17 at 1 p.m. at North Idaho College Edminster Student Union, Second Floor, Coeur d'Alene Room, 495 College Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814; and, in Boise Friday, May 18 at 1 p.m. at the SBA Boise District Office, 380 E. Parkcenter Blvd., Suite 330, Boise, ID 83706.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start and grow their businesses. It delivers services to people through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

The SBA Boise District Office serves southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. Follow on Twitter at @SBAPacificNW.

Contact: christian.pennington@sba.gov | (208) 334-9467

melanie.norton@sba.gov | (206) 604-2957

