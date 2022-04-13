GRANT SHRIVER JOINS TB12 AS CEO AND PARTNER, TO LEAD THE GROWTH AND EXPANSION OF THE HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY CO-CREATED BY TOM BRADY AND ALEX GUERRERO

Shriver will drive the trajectory of TB12 across all disciplines and strategies, capitalizing on the TB12 proprietary method and the research performed by TB12 over the last decade which has developed the world's first pain-free performance and recovery practices. He will leverage the proven research and development, that is the TB12 Method, behind Tom Brady's extraordinary legacy and long-lived career as he approaches 45 years of age and his 23 rd year in NFL football.

Before joining TB12, Mr. Shriver, a successful executive enterprise builder, was Vice President of Private Brands, Product Development, and Global Operations at Lowe's Home Improvement and was responsible for major successes in building brands across the company, leading product innovation, design, and development. In addition, Shriver led international sourcing teams for all private brands within applicable categories for the company. In his 22-year career, Shriver notably held leadership positions at top national retailers and department stores, including Kohl's, and At Home, overseeing national operations among teams and managing multiple responsibilities varying in scope alongside C-suite executives.

"Grant and I share the three most critical things that I have built my career on – discipline, strategy, and team. Alex and I are excited to join forces with him to bring the extraordinary TB12 health and wellness holistic approach to the masses," says Tom Brady.

"Tom and I have spent years together building and developing the TB12 Method and the TB12 health and wellness program. Grant provides an extraordinary opportunity to TB12, bringing his tremendous history in enterprise and brand development, and driving access for everyone to experience the method we know to be wildly successful, with a proven track record far superior to what we see in the market today," says Alex Guerrero, TB12 co-founder. "Together Tom and I have put the TB12 Method to the test in the arena and in life, and it is now poised to be rolled out to the world."

Most recently TB12 announced partnerships with top medical facilities including HSS Florida in West Palm Beach, FL, and the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia, PA. In addition to the expanded footprint of TB12 services and centers, the TB12 product line is rapidly expanding through innovation and proprietary design, slated for market in the coming year.

"I'm very honored to join Tom and Alex as CEO and Partner of TB12, bringing my skill set and experience, to a company of such high standards, to lead the only company focused on this one-of-a-kind method built upon the best practices of delivering high performance while living pain-free, all inspired by Tom's proven longevity in the NFL through his tremendous work with Alex, it is a dream opportunity" says Grant Shriver, CEO of TB12. "We are set to take this brand and expand rapidly into the marketplace driving health and wellness through TB12 centers, technology, and e-commerce channels. We will serve all people at any age and at any level of activity. It is humbling, but not surprising, TB12 client testimonials are stories of life-changing impact, as the TB12 method routinely gets people out of pain and back to enjoying the things they love in life."

TB12 Body Coaches can be seen in Centers in Foxborough, MA, near Gillette Stadium, and additional centers in Boston, Tampa, West Palm Beach, and Philadelphia, with major growth plans and virtual offerings, and an e-commerce platform.

About TB12

TB12 is a health and wellness company aimed at empowering anyone to live pain-free and perform their best. Inspired by the training method of 7-time Super Bowl Champion and 5-time Super Bowl MVP winning quarterback Tom Brady and co-founded with longtime Body Coach, Alex Guerrero, TB12 delivers personalized, comprehensive programming to a worldwide audience. We connect performance-minded people with solutions-oriented experts, through one-on-one coaching, and a holistic approach to pliability, nutrition, hydration, movement, and mental fitness – through an omnichannel environment of physical locations, digital content, and game-changing products. At TB12, we believe that pain doesn't have to end in surgery and our conditions should never define us.

