Grant Thornton and Gupta Governance Institute Establish A Nonprofit Directors Dialogue Program To Discuss The Impact Of Boards On The Nonprofit Sector

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Raj & Kamla Gupta Governance Institute at Drexel University has announced an alliance with Grant Thornton LLP , a leading consulting and accounting firm. The arrangement will establish an annual "Nonprofit Directors Dialogue" program within the Institute's Center for Nonprofit Governance. By invitation only, 40 nonprofit board members from across the East Coast will engage in interactive, high-level discussions on the critical role boards play in impacting the state of the nonprofit sector. While engaging with subject-matter experts and other participants, attendees will gain insight into cutting-edge governance practices to take back to their boards, becoming the next generation of even more effective industry leaders.

The Gupta Governance Institute's Center for Nonprofit Governance is committed to shaping and influencing meaningful dialogues among nonprofit boards and leadership. The Center is aligned with the advisory work of Grant Thornton's not-for-profit industry practice, which helps organizations create value and innovate, solve problems and strategic challenges, and manage risks, governance demands, and policy and regulatory obligations.

"In my work with nonprofits, I have observed a growing sense of urgency that the overall health of the sector is declining. The Gupta Governance Institute's Center for Nonprofit Governance brings together nonprofit board members for practical and informed dialogues on the positive impact they can have on the sector through an enhanced understanding of its economic state and leading practices in governance," said Patricia Q. Connolly, Executive Director of the Gupta Governance Institute.

"As not-for-profits face increasing demand for services, revenue challenges and increased competition, they need to understand how to transform today's obstacles into tomorrow's successes," said Elizabeth Ireland, Grant Thornton partner. "Our Advisory professionals understand the needs of nonprofit organizations, and work diligently to help them improve their operations, seize opportunities, address challenges and mitigate risks. When they become more effective at what they do, the benefits cascade through all the communities they serve."

More than 500 Grant Thornton industry professionals serve the audit, tax and advisory needs of approximately 900 not-for-profit organizations. Grant Thornton serves 50 percent of the top 10 organizations listed in The NonProfit Times Top 100, 60 percent of the top 10 organizations listed as America's Favorite Charities in The Chronicle of Philanthropy and 50 percent of the top 10 organizations listed in the 100 largest U.S. charities in Forbes.

About the Raj & Kamla Gupta Governance Institute

The Raj & Kamla Gupta Governance Institute at Drexel University's LeBow College of Business uniquely aligns its preeminent academic research with diverse industry perspectives to develop cutting-edge programs and publications that support issues top-of-mind in today's boardrooms. The Gupta Governance Institute is home to the Center for Corporate Governance and the Center for Nonprofit Governance, both leaders in shaping and influencing public, private, and nonprofit boardrooms, nationally and internationally.

About Grant Thornton LLP

Founded in Chicago in 1924, Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd, one of the world's leading organizations of independent audit, tax and advisory firms. Grant Thornton, which has revenues in excess of $1.9 billion and operates more than 50 offices, works with a broad range of dynamic publicly and privately held companies, government agencies, financial institutions, and civic and religious organizations.

"Grant Thornton" refers to Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable for one another's acts or omissions.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Abbott

Aa976@drexel.edu

SOURCE Raj & Kamla Gupta Governance Institute