Grant Thornton Audit partner Lynne Triplett named to FinREC

"Lynne's appointment to this important role is a testament to her exceptional standing and reputation within our profession," said Trent Gazzaway, national managing partner of Quality and Innovation for Audit Services. "This is a tremendous honor for both Lynne and Grant Thornton. The FinREC committee will help ensure that our profession continues to evolve and complements Grant Thornton's commitment to audit quality."

Triplett joined Grant Thornton in 2006 and has more than 25 years of public accounting experience. In her current role, she leads the firm's practice focused on the new revenue recognition standard and is a member of the AICPA's revenue recognition working group – which addresses application issues of the revenue standard across all industries. In addition to her work in revenue recognition, Triplett assists companies with complex accounting, auditing and SEC matters, including income taxes.

Prior to joining Grant Thornton, Triplett was an inspection leader at the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB). Before the PCAOB, she served as a senior manager at Accenture PLC and Ernst & Young LLP.

Triplett is a certified public accountant (CPA) in Illinois and Arizona and is a member of the Illinois CPA Society and the AICPA. She received a bachelor's degree in business from Arizona State University.

About Grant Thornton LLP

Founded in Chicago in 1924, Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd, one of the world's leading organizations of independent audit, tax and advisory firms. Grant Thornton, which has revenues in excess of $1.7 billion and operates 59 offices, works with a broad range of dynamic publicly and privately held companies, government agencies, financial institutions, and civic and religious organizations.

"Grant Thornton" refers to Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable for one another's acts or omissions. Please see grantthornton.com for further details.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grant-thornton-audit-partner-lynne-triplett-named-to-finrec-300630426.html

SOURCE Grant Thornton LLP

Related Links

https://www.grantthornton.com

