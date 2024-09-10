Grant Thornton Embraces the Future with Innovative Leadership Development Program Powered by N.E.W.S.® Methodology

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grant Thornton, a leading global professional services network, announced the successful completion of a groundbreaking leadership development program in collaboration with Fruit4Growth and N.E.W.S.®, a global company specializing in leadership development. The program aimed to equip Grant Thornton's teams with the tools and skills they need to navigate the complexities of a rapidly changing global landscape and lead the firm into the future.

"We are proud to take part in the training of the future managers of the Grant Thornton firm. The methodology we developed offers a package of solutions designed to improve skills, implement innovation, and grow managers in organizations facing frequent global changes. In times of uncertainty, we offer companies the appropriate tools to achieve resilience and organizational growth." said Marina Giareni, CEO of N.E.W.S.®

The program involved interactive workshops for approximately 200 participants, held at the firm's headquarters in Athens, as well as in offices across Northern Greece and Crete, over six months. The workshops were based on the NEWS Compass® methodology, a suite of twelve award-winning solutions designed to foster innovative thinking, enhance skills, and provide tools for successful navigation in a world of complex global change. N.E.W.S.® is particularly strong in helping organizations thrive and prosper in times of continuous change and uncertainty and has established itself as a key resource for organizational resilience and growth.

The Grant Thornton project aimed to implement a comprehensive program for senior teams as well as high-potential employees identified for leadership roles. One of the most important aspects was to equip future leaders with the appropriate tools, including enhanced team and feedback skills, to enable them to lead the firm forward. The implemented program was based on N.E.W.S.®'s manager leadership development solutions.

"Considering the results and feedback we received from our colleagues, I would classify N.E.W.S.®'s leadership development program as innovative," said Dr. Panagiotis Kontos, Senior Manager of People Experience and Culture at Grant Thornton. "We are grateful for this enriching process we have gone through. It was very important for us to return to face-to-face seminars to offer the most engaging learning experience for our employees. As Einstein said, 'I never teach my students, I only try to provide the conditions under which they can learn.' The collaboration with N.E.W.S.® and Fruit4Growth was just the beginning."

"Working with Grant Thornton has been a truly rewarding and inspiring experience," said Lilian Moschidou, Vice President of Leadership Development at Fruit4Growth, a key partner of N.E.W.S.®. "Grant Thornton's commitment to continuous learning and development aligns perfectly with our mission to cultivate exceptional leadership and drive organizational success for our clients. By equipping team leaders with advanced feedback and team skills, we have jointly contributed to their culture of excellence and ongoing development."

About Grant Thornton

Grant Thornton is a global network of 73,000 people in member firms in 149 markets with a common goal — to help you realize your ambitions. This is why our network combines global scale and capability with local insights and understanding. So, whether you're growing in one market or many, looking to operate more effectively, managing risk and regulation, or realizing stakeholder value, our member firms have the assurance, tax, and advisory capabilities you need with the quality you expect.

About Fruit4Growth

Fruit4Growth is a leadership development company. We work with leaders and leadership teams worldwide to build organizations that produce superior results. For over 32 years, we have delivered on this promise by strategically aligning leadership and talent. We do this by providing a diverse set of development experiences. We have cultivated our solid and long-term international partnership with N.E.W.S.®.® Together with our leading content provider, we also specialize in the areas of strategic navigation, culture and leadership assessments, and transformation. Based in Athens, Greece, we serve the broader area, the EMEA region, and reach out worldwide. Our vision is to be our client's favorite business partner in the face of constant challenges and transformation needs.

About N.E.W.S.®

N.E.W.S.® Navigation, a global leader in leadership and organizational navigation, founded in 2006, headquartered in Switzerland and operating in over 40 countries. N.E.W.S.®.® has transformed organizational, team, and leaders' navigation with its acclaimed NEWS Compass® methodology.



The innovative approach includes a suite of twelve award-winning solutions, each designed to foster innovative thinking, enhance skills, and provide clients with cutting-edge tools for navigating complex global changes. Especially powerful at helping organizations flourish and thrive in times of constant change and uncertainty, NEWS Compass® has established itself as a pivotal resource for organizational resilience and growth. With a global presence across over 40 countries, N.E.W.S.®.® serves a diverse client base ranging from dynamic startups to esteemed Fortune 500 companies, including industry leaders like Corning, Pfizer, Boeing, Microsoft, Apple, PWC, Mazda, Siemens, Vodafone, L'Oreal, Amdocs, and Citibank.

Committed to delivering outstanding results, N.E.W.S.®.® consistently propels organizations to unprecedented success.



For further insights, visit newsnavigation.com/home and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

