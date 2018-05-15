Grant Thornton New Corporate Jargon Index Reveals Most Overused and Trending Terms

"Jargon is pervasive and persistent, plaguing our industry with buzzwords lacking substance," said Srikant Sastry, national managing principal of Advisory Services at Grant Thornton. "Anyone who works in business can relate to the overuse of corporate jargon, and, frankly, professional services providers are some of the main culprits. At Grant Thornton, we listen to our clients and advise them in terms anyone can understand."

Topping the list of most popular jargon is "best in class," which was used in 71,729 instances, while the least-used jargon term was "sharpen the pencil," which appeared just 33 times during the three-month period. The average number of uses for all the terms in the Jargon Index was 7,868.

Most and Least-Used Jargon Terms

Biggest Change in Usage over Three Months

The term "corporate values" increased in popularity in the three-month time period assessed by 190 percent, while "tiger teams," "get on the horn" and "chat offline" significantly plunged in use by 85, 72 and 66 percent, respectively.

About Grant Thornton's Jargon Index

The Grant Thornton Jargon Index is a ranking of commonly used business jargon terms and phrases developed using Brandwatch. This inaugural index tracked mentions of 124 key business jargon terms from January 1 – March 31, 2018. Results were edited to eliminate spam and irrelevant mentions. Grant Thornton's Jargon Index is part of the firm's "Status Go" brand platform, which emphasizes challenging the status quo in a forward-thinking way that produces results for clients.

