Grant Thornton Stax Appoints Chen Liu as Partner to Drive Growth in Technology and Education Sectors

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stax, part of the Grant Thornton Advisors LLC multinational platform, and a global strategy consulting firm specializing in commercial due diligence, value creation, and exit planning for private equity firms, PE-backed companies, hedge funds, and investment banks, today announced the appointment of Chen Liu as Partner in its Chicago office.

Chen Liu, Partner, Grant Thornton Stax

With more than a decade in consulting, Chen brings deep expertise advising private equity investors and corporate leadership teams on both buy- and sell-side diligence, corporate strategy, and growth acceleration initiatives. He has led over 100 projects in the technology sector, developing significant knowledge and experience across EdTech, enterprise software, administrative platforms, and GovTech. His work spans K–12, higher education, and professional learning platforms; as well as ERP, HR/HCM, CRM/CMS, workflow automation, and other back-office solutions.

Before joining Grant Thornton Stax, Chen was part of the EY-Parthenon's private equity practice, where he primarily focused on commercial due diligence for technology and B2B services businesses.

"We're thrilled to welcome Chen to the Grant Thornton Stax team," said Paul Edwards, Global Practice Lead, Grant Thornton Stax. "His decade-plus experience advising investors and management teams on scaling B2B services and software companies adds tremendous depth to our practice. Chen's career has been defined by curiosity, drive, and a mentorship mindset—qualities that align perfectly with our culture. We're excited to have him join our leadership team and continue building a culture where great people do their best, most impactful work for clients."

"Chen's exciting addition is an important move in expanding the depth and agility of our team," said Tom Puthiyamadam, national managing partner of Advisory Services at Grant Thornton Advisors LLC. "His experience adds a layer of insight that's both timely and transformative. By adding the right subject matter experts, we're not just bolstering our capabilities—we're sharpening our edge in delivering specialized, tech-driven solutions that meet the evolving demands of our clients."

"What excites me most about joining Grant Thornton Stax is the firm's entrepreneurial spirit and collaborative culture," said Chen Liu. "The team operates with the agility of a focused firm while consistently delivering the depth and rigor of a global platform—a combination that truly sets Grant Thornton Stax apart. Its focus on private equity aligns closely with my background and interests, and I'm eager to contribute to the firm's accelerated growth in this next stage of expansion under Grant Thornton. With experience across technology and education sectors, I look forward to helping Grant Thornton Stax further expand its sector expertise and deliver even greater value to clients through sharper insights, AI-driven analysis, and strategic guidance."

About Stax

Now part of Grant Thornton Advisors LLC, Stax is a global management consulting firm serving corporate and private equity clients across a broad range of industries including software/technology, healthcare, business services, industrial, consumer/retail, and education. The firm partners with clients to provide data-driven, actionable insights designed to drive growth, enhance profits, increase value, and make better investment decisions. Please visit www.stax.com and follow Stax on LinkedIn, Instagram, Threads, and Facebook.

About Grant Thornton

Grant Thornton delivers professional services in the US through two specialized entities: Grant Thornton LLP, a licensed, certified public accounting (CPA) firm that provides audit and assurance services ― and Grant Thornton Advisors LLC (not a licensed CPA firm), which exclusively provides non-attest offerings, including tax and advisory services.

In January 2025, Grant Thornton Advisors LLC formed a multinational, multidisciplinary platform. The platform offers a premier advisory and tax practice, as well as independent audit practices. With offices across the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, the platform delivers a singular client experience that includes enhanced solutions and capabilities, backed by powerful technologies and a roster of 15,000 quality-driven professionals enjoying exceptional career-growth opportunities and a distinctive cross-border culture.

Grant Thornton is part of the Grant Thornton International Limited network, which provides access to its member firms in more than 150 global markets.

Grant Thornton LLP, Grant Thornton Advisors LLC and their respective subsidiaries operate as an alternative practice structure (APS). The APS conforms with applicable laws, regulations and professional standards, including those from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

"Grant Thornton" refers to the brand under which the member firms in the Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL) network provide services to their clients and/or refers to one or more member firms. Grant Thornton LLP and Grant Thornton Advisors LLC serve as the U.S. member firms of the GTIL network. GTIL and its member firms are not a worldwide partnership and all member firms are separate legal entities. Member firms deliver all services; GTIL does not provide services to clients.

SOURCE Grant Thornton Stax