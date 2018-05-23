Grantmakers can leverage increased civic activism to advance democracy, equity and justice

Foundations and other donors will find actionable insights on how funders can take advantage of this moment in the May 2018 edition of "Responsive Philanthropy" published by NCRP.

From whispers to roars: The conversation movement

"People care about issues like gender and racial equity, and they think more needs to be done," notes Michael Perry, co-founder, and Kathleen Perry, senior analyst, of PerryUndem, in an article that highlights findings from their recent public opinion research. They offer four key takeaways for funders to take advantage of what they call the "conversation movement" to make progress on these and other issues that majority of the public thinks are important.

Funders can help secure the next generation of activists, voters and grassroots movement leaders

For Austin Belali, director of the Youth Engagement Fund, the youth-led #NeverAgain movement is a reminder of the urgent need to build the capacity of youth civic participation especially among youth of color, those from rural areas and other underserved communities. He offers important considerations for financial and non-financial supporters to ensure that they are helping long-term engagement of young people that leads to lasting positive change.

Helping grantmakers navigate civic engagement funding

Eric Marshall, executive director of Funders' Committee for Civic Participation, and Kristen Cambell, executive director of Philanthropy for Active Civic Engagement, are seeing the growing interest in civic engagement among grantmakers firsthand. They share the most common concerns they hear from members and the various ways their respective organizations are helping funders navigate the complexities of funding civic participation.

Strength in numbers: Rethinking the power of funder collaboration

Melinda Fine, Molly Schultz Hafid and Steven Lawrence of TCC Group identifies the six common questions that funders have been asking themselves in response to our current political and social moment. They highlight the three ways that affinity groups, regional associations and other philanthropy serving organizations are helping grantmakers wrestle with these questions.

This edition of the journal highlights NCRP supporter The Colorado Health Foundation in the Member Spotlight. Learn how this largest health foundation in the state has embraced community engagement and input in efforts to advance good health and health equity for all in the state.

Responsive Philanthropy articles are available at no cost on NCRP's website.

About NCRP

For more than 40 years, the National Committee for Responsive Philanthropy has been amplifying the voice of nonprofits and the communities they serve in the philanthropic sector. Through research and advocacy, it works to ensure that grantmakers and donors contribute to the creation of a fair, just and equitable world. For more information, visit www.ncrp.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grantmakers-can-leverage-increased-civic-activism-to-advance-democracy-equity-and-justice-300653331.html

SOURCE National Committee for Responsive Philanthropy

Related Links

http://www.ncrp.org/

