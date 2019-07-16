Grantmakers for Effective Organizations Taps Foundation And Racial Equity Innovator To Lead Future Growth

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grantmakers for Effective Organizations (GEO) announced today the appointment of Marcus F. Walton, a non-profit industry veteran, as its new President and CEO.

Throughout his distinguished career, Walton has served as a community organizer, non-profit practitioner, grantmaker, leadership coach and collaborative change maker who has successfully harnessed the power of change to develop more effective strategies for cultivating thriving communities.

Marcus F. Walton, President and CEO

"I am energized by the opportunity to work alongside a diverse team of practitioners and grantmakers to help evolve the strong foundation established by those before me and to effectively represent and deliver the aspirations of GEO members and stakeholders well into the future," stated Marcus F. Walton, Incoming President and CEO, Grantmakers for Effective Organizations.

The appointment of Walton signals a pivotal time for GEO, as it recognizes racial equity as one of the critical cornerstones for effective philanthropy and transformation in its multi-year strategic plan. The GEO board selected Marcus upon unanimous recommendation of a search committee composed of board members, longtime GEO members, and current GEO staff.

"Marcus was our unanimous and enthusiastic choice for CEO," says Kathy Reich, GEO Board Chair. "His combination of philanthropic, non-profit, and C-suite experience; his long track record managing member organizations; his deep commitment to and expertise in advancing racial equity; and his exceptional skill as a facilitative leader all make him ideal for this role. Under Marcus' leadership, we know that GEO will continue to grow and thrive, transforming the philanthropic sector for years to come."

As a certified executive coach and facilitator, Walton has a decades-long track record of leading institutional change with community-based and philanthropic organizations, including The Cleveland Foundation and Neighborhood Progress Inc. Subsequently, he went on to serve as Vice President & COO of the Association of Black Foundation Executives (ABFE), where he oversaw operations, HR, staff development and the administration of racial equity focused programming.

In his most recent role as Director of Racial Equity Initiatives for Borealis Philanthropy, Walton has worked in partnership with 19 philanthropy-serving organizations to move from transactional to transformative partnership models that close access gaps in marginalized communities, increase engagement and improve outcomes.

Walton will assume his role as President and CEO for GEO in September 2019, succeeding interim CEO, J. McCray, who will return to his role as GEO's Chief Operating Officer.

