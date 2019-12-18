Grants awarded to oral and maxillofacial surgeons for volunteer service

ROSEMONT, Ill., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) and the Henry Schein Cares Foundation are supporting the volunteer service of four oral and maxillofacial surgeons (OMSs) through the joint Global Outreach Program.

For the fifth consecutive year, AAOMS and the Foundation are presenting $2,500 grants to four doctors to help fund their oral and maxillofacial surgery care in the United States or overseas. The program also offers each recipient $2,000 in healthcare products courtesy of Henry Schein Cares, which aims to increase the delivery of healthcare services and information to at-risk and underserved communities.

"Since 2015, the Global Outreach Program has provided support to oral and maxillofacial surgeons in their efforts to deliver critical care around the world through such needed procedures as cleft lip and palate repair and tumor removal," said AAOMS President Victor L. Nannini, DDS, FACS. "Oral and maxillofacial surgeons help change lives."

The 2019 grant recipients are:

KyungHoon Chung , DDS, MD, of Clearlake, Calif. , will serve on Mercy Ships in Dakar, Senegal , and plans to use the grant to cover a surgical set for cleft lip and palate repair as well as travel expenses. Other procedures he will conduct will include bone grafting and surgery to remove tumors in patients from 4 months old to adulthood.

will serve on Mercy Ships in , and plans to use the grant to cover a surgical set for cleft lip and palate repair as well as travel expenses. Other procedures he will conduct will include bone grafting and surgery to remove tumors in patients from 4 months old to adulthood. Gary Parker , DDS, of Lindale, Texas , has served as a full-time volunteer OMS with Mercy Ships for the last 32 years. During his seven-month service in Senegal , his team expects to treat 120 patients and perform 600 surgical procedures, including cleft lip and palate repair as well as reconstruction of lips, cheeks and noses. He also will train Senegalese surgeons.

has served as a full-time volunteer OMS with Mercy Ships for the last 32 years. During his seven-month service in , his team expects to treat 120 patients and perform 600 surgical procedures, including cleft lip and palate repair as well as reconstruction of lips, cheeks and noses. He also will train Senegalese surgeons. Steven M. Roser , DMD, MD, FACS, of Atlanta, Ga. , is the team leader for a surgical mission to Santa Cruz, Bolivia , that will conduct surgery on approximately 60 children with cleft deformities. The mission also strives to help prepare local surgeons to sustain a surgical program at their hospitals. The mission includes OMS residents from the United States and Bolivia .

is the team leader for a surgical mission to , that will conduct surgery on approximately 60 children with cleft deformities. The mission also strives to help prepare local surgeons to sustain a surgical program at their hospitals. The mission includes OMS residents from and . Daniel Witcher , DDS, of Solana, Beach, Calif. , expects to use the grant for the John Geis DDS Dental Clinic at Veterans Village of San Diego, which offers rehabilitation services to military veterans. Volunteer dentists provide free dental care, including full-mouth restorations, to the nearly 200 Village residents and other area veterans.

