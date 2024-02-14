Grants of Up to $200 Available to Help SoCalGas Customers in Need

$1 million in Gas Assistance Funds available today to support eligible residential customers

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SoCalGas announced there is $1 million available in the Gas Assistance Fund to support eligible customers with grants of up to $200 to help pay their natural gas bill in 2024. Eligibility to receive a grant from the Gas Assistance Fund is based on total household income and household size. Information on how to qualify and apply can be found at socalgas.com/GAF.

"This winter, there is some good news for SoCalGas customers with natural gas prices dramatically down from last year's historic high prices. However, with cooler winter temperatures, we know that people may use more gas to keep their homes and families warm," said Gillian Wright, SoCalGas Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer. "SoCalGas is committed to supporting customers and we will continue to provide winter conservation tips, resources and programs such as the Gas Assistance Fund."

SoCalGas provides resources to help customers manage their energy consumption, make energy-efficient improvements to their homes, and ultimately reduce their bills, including the Gas Assistance Fund, a joint effort between SoCalGas and the United Way of Greater Los Angeles. Working with nonprofit organizations throughout SoCalGas's service territory, United Way of Greater Los Angeles helps income-qualified customers pay their natural gas bill with a one-time grant of up to $100 per household. If the eligible applicant or a household member is age 55 or older, an additional $100 is available for a maximum grant of up to $200.

"At United Way Los Angeles, we believe that we can accomplish more together than alone. SoCalGas' Gas Assistance Fund, which has helped Californians pay their utility bills since 1983, is an example of how we can come together to support our neighbors and communities," said Elise Buik, President & CEO of United Way Greater Los Angeles. "This program directly supports vulnerable individuals who face severe economic challenges. SoCalGas' donation and continued support enables United Way to expand our impact and support even more individuals to afford their natural gas bills."

As a reminder to customers, SoCalGas offers a suite of programs and services that can help customers manage their natural gas usage to help save energy and money, including:

Energy Savings Tools for All Customers:

Natural Gas Price Notice: text alerts that update customers when a 20% or more increase in the natural gas commodity cost is expected, which may impact their bills. To date, nearly 63,000 customers have signed up for optional text alerts. ( Text alerts to be sent winter season December through March ).

). Ways to Save: a free tool that helps customers find ways to save on natural gas bills, with a personalized savings plan that offers a household energy analysis, customized energy-efficiency recommendations, bill comparisons and energy usage comparisons.

Bill Tracker Alerts: notifications that help customers monitor gas consumption and take steps to reduce usage to avoid surprises on their bills.

Level Pay Plan: averages customers natural gas bill across a 12-month period. Each month, the customer pays an average bill instead of actual charges. This is not a discount program.

Customer Assistance Programs for those who qualify:

California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE): program that saves customers 20% on their monthly gas bills.

Energy Savings Assistance (ESA) Program: provides no-cost energy-saving home improvements, with the potential to save customers up to 20% annually on their natural gas bill.

Arrearage Management Plan (AMP): allows customers to have their eligible past due bills forgiven. Once enrolled, every time a current bill is paid in full and on time, SoCalGas will forgive 1/12 of the eligible debt. After 12 consecutive monthly natural gas bills are paid in full and on time, the entire past due amount will be forgiven (up to a maximum of $8,000 per enrollment period).

per enrollment period). Medical Baseline Allowance: provides additional natural gas at the baseline rate.

To see more programs that can help customers save money and energy, visit socalgas.com/Save.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, and increasingly renewable gas service to over 21 million consumers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. We believe gas delivered through the company's pipelines will continue to play a key role in California's clean energy transition—providing electric grid reliability and supporting wind and solar energy deployment.

SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest and most innovative energy infrastructure company in America. In support of that mission, SoCalGas aspires to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045 and to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply to core customers with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for customers. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), an energy infrastructure company based in San Diego.

For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on X (formerly Twitter) (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

