Grants Pass Downs Announces Fall 2020 Race Meet Dates

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grants Pass Downs, Oregon's premier horse racing track, has announced dates for its Fall 2020 Race Meet, with opening day set for Monday, September 14. The meet will feature 18 dates, with race days scheduled every Monday and Tuesday through November 10. Building on the momentum of Grants Pass Downs' successful summer racing season, the total purses for the Fall Meet will exceed $1 million at an average of $60,000 per race day. First post each day will be at 4 p.m. PST. The track will officially open for training on August 31.

To ensure the health and safety of all participants during the meet, COVID procedures and protocols will be in effect. All Grants Pass Downs employees will be required to wear a mask or facial covering, and masks will be strongly encouraged for everyone on premises. There will also be a 200-person limit on the number of patrons admitted on racing days.

In advance of the summer meet, Grants Pass Downs made key adjustments to ensure racing operations could be conducted with public safety top of mind, and it will continue to prioritize the protocols recommended by the CDC and Oregon public health officials. Physical spaces have been adjusted to promote social distancing standards, hand sanitizers are readily available throughout the facility, and staff will conduct temperature checks and COVID screening for attendees.

"Grants Pass Downs is building on a successful Summer Meet, and we look forward to continued growth this fall," said Randy Evers, president of Grants Pass Downs. "Our teams have been focused on improving our facilities to ensure our fall racing program runs safely and efficiently for all our horsemen, spectators and horses. We're ready and excited to host another outstanding season of racing."

Grants Pass Downs welcomes Luckii, which will sponsor this fall's Sprint Series. The Luckii.com Sprint Series will consist of three races, to be held October 5, 19 and November 3, and will feature three-year olds and upward with $15,000 in added purse money on the line.

Veteran race caller Jason Beem is set to return as track announcer for all 18 fall dates. Racing fans will be able to hear him and tune into the simulcast of each race at ten off-track betting locations around Oregon, as well as connect and play through TVG Network and other advance-deposit wagering (ADW) websites. A list of participating ADW sites is available on Grants Pass Downs' website at https://gpdowns.com/wagering/.

ABOUT GRANTS PASS DOWNS

Located at the Josephine County Fairgrounds, Grants Pass Downs has hosted live pari-mutuel horse racing since 1968 and is now home to the largest race meet in the state of Oregon. More information about Grants Pass Downs can be found at www.gpdowns.com.

Media Contact:

Pete Johnson, Finn Partners

[email protected]

(503) 546 7880

SOURCE Grants Pass Downs

Related Links

http://www.gpdowns.com

