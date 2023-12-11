Grants to UK charities from Donor-Advised Funds reach record high, according to National Philanthropic Trust UK

News provided by

National Philanthropic Trust UK

11 Dec, 2023, 08:45 ET

The 2023 UK Donor-Advised Fund report, published by National Philanthropic Trust UK, shows contributions to DAFs have grown for a tenth consecutive year

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 UK Donor Advised Fund Report, providing the most comprehensive set of data on the state of donor-advised funds (DAFs) in the UK, shows that grants from DAFs to charities rose by 21% in 2022 to £554.7 million.

It continues a long-term trend in the growth of DAFs. Contributions have increased for a tenth year in a row, with grants to charities growing at a compound annual growth rate of 15.6% in the last 5 years.

John Canady, CEO of NPT UK, said: "DAFs are an effective way for donors to manage their giving and are also used as an alternative to setting up a charitable trust or foundation. Every year we see more interest in DAFs from donors, their advisors, and the charitable sector more broadly."

The report, compiled by NPT UK, underlines that DAFs are becoming well-established as giving vehicles for donors who want to support their favourite charities. The report examined data from 11 charities registered at the Charity Commission of England and Wales that provide DAFs. All providers witnessed growth in the market.

Canady continued: "This significant growth in 2022 reflects donors' generosity in the face of increasing local and global needs. DAF donors have responded to needs precipitated by the war in Ukraine, the growing climate crisis, and the ongoing global economic uncertainty. In the UK we have seen donors recognise the huge pressure on charities caused by the cost-of-living crisis and respond accordingly."

"Donors often consider contributions to a DAF as a charitable endowment that enables long-term giving, as well as responsive philanthropy. Since every pound in DAF accounts is destined for charitable organisations, their increasing popularity is good news for any charity that receive grants from DAFs."

Key findings from the 2023 UK DAF report include:

  • Grants from DAFs to other charities totalled £554.7 million, an 21% increase on the previous year.
  • Contributions to DAFs totalled £868.5 million, a 37% increase on the previous year.
  • Charitable assets in DAFs total £2.5 billion, a 12% on the previous year.
  • The aggregate grant payout rate from DAFs was 24.7% in 2022.

The full 2023 DAF Report can be viewed here.

SOURCE National Philanthropic Trust UK

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.