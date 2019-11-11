GranTurismo Zèda projects Maserati towards the future: from the Modena plant the new era for the Brand begins.

GranTurismo Zèda: from "Z" in anticipation of a New GranTurismo Maserati unveils a celebratory car all set to tour the world in anticipation of the arrival of a new GranTurismo. The unique model, sporting futuristic exterior shades designed by Centro Stile Maserati, tells the story of the dawn of a new era through colours and materials : GranTurismo Zèda is the bridge which connects the past, the present and the future of the Brand.

Observing the model from the rear section to the front, the surfaces change and become richer, shifting from a light satin finish to a burnished "metallurgic" effect. The midsection slowly morphs once again, deepening all the way to Maserati blue. The blue also evolves, becoming energetic, electric, it seems alive, it seems like a mirror. The finished overall effect is a masterclass in the complex use and juxtaposition of vastly differing effects. Through manual skills we go back in time, with today's technology and know-how constantly evolving towards the future.

Production of the Maserati GranTurismo comes to an end and work begins in the Modena plant to update the production line

The end of production of the Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio marks the beginning of a new path for the Modena plant. Work is already under way to update the production line in view of a total renovation that will see the facility devoted to the construction of the new super sports model, a high-performance car, characterised by state-of-the art technology and scheduled to be presented in 2020.

In parallel, work has already started on a paint shop, a completely new addition to the facility, equipped with low environmental-impact, innovative technologies and boasting a special design enabling customers to personally view the painting of their cars.

Maserati GranTurismo since 2007 in the Olympus of the GTs

The GranTurismo, presented at the Geneva International Motor Show in 2007, represents a milestone in the history of Maserati. This four-seat, two-door coupé, with Pininfarina's classic design and a naturally aspirated 8-cylinder engine, came into being as a modern interpretation of the Maserati A6 1500 of 1947, and has come to be considered, over the course of time, one of the most emblematic cars ever constructed by Maserati. In 2009, where it was debuted at the Frankfurt International Motor Show, the GranCabrio joined the GranTurismo.

After various updates, the GranTurismo saw its final and last version with the MY18, in which an efficient restyling effort improved the aerodynamics, ergonomics and infotainment systems. The MY18 offered the iconic coupé in 16 exterior colours. Also available were 14 light alloy wheels in six different designs, brake callipers available in nine colours, and Exterior Carbon and Exterior Body Colour packs. With the MY18 the GranTurismo and GranCabrio range included two versions distinguished by a powerful, distinctive identity: Sport and MC (Maserati Corse). Creating over 400,000 possible combinations. The Maserati GranTurismo represents the maximum expression of the Brand's GT character thanks to the charismatic 4.7 litre Ferrari V8 engine capable of delivering 460 hp at 7,000 rpm and 520 Nm of maximum torque at 4,750 rpm. Innumerable successes have been tallied up by GranTurismo and GranCabrio in the years from 2007 to today; more than 40,000 exemplars have been sold throughout the world, of which 28,805 GranTurismo and 11,715 GranCabrio.

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars with an amazing personality, immediately recognisable anywhere. With their style, technology and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been an automotive industry benchmark. Ambassadors of this heritage are the Quattroporte flagship, the Ghibli sports sedan, the Levante, Maserati's very first SUV, and the GranTurismo and GranCabrio sports cars. A range complete as never before, with petrol and diesel engines, rear and all-wheel drive, the finest materials and outstanding engineering. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance and safety.

