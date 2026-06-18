GrantWatch Expands Beyond Grant Discovery with New Grant Lifecycle Platform

The new Grant Management Dashboard brings grant discovery, funder insights, recipient insights, verified IRS 990 research, personalized recommendations, and human-verified funding opportunities into one centralized workspace.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GrantWatch today announced the expansion of its platform beyond grant discovery through the launch of its Grant Lifecycle Platform and new Grant Management Dashboard, designed to help organizations, artists, filmmakers, independent researchers, and professional grant writers discover funding opportunities, conduct funder and recipient research, manage grant activities, and make more informed funding decisions.

GrantWatch helps anyone seeking grant funding: from artists and researchers to nonprofits, schools, municipalities, businesses, and professional grant writers.

As organizations navigate an increasingly competitive funding environment in 2026, grant seekers face shifting funder priorities, tighter deadlines, increased competition, and growing pressure to make data-driven decisions. The new Grant Management Dashboard helps organizations cut through the noise by bringing grant discovery, funder insights, deadline visibility, personalized recommendations, and human-verified grant opportunities into one organized, real-time workspace.

Whether pursuing funding for a community program, scientific research project, documentary film, educational initiative, startup venture, artistic endeavor, or managing funding opportunities across multiple clients as a professional grant writer or consultant, grant seekers need better tools to navigate an increasingly complex funding landscape.

The Dashboard includes Grant Preferences, the Grantseeker Profile, the Activity Center, Suggested Grants, My Grant Calendar, Recently Viewed Grants, Recently Viewed Foundations, AI Grant Proposals in Progress, and Recently Viewed Grant Recipients.

The Dashboard also works seamlessly with the GrantWatch Pipeline, which is currently live and available to users ahead of its official public launch next week. While the Dashboard serves as the command center for grant discovery, funder research, recommendations, and activity monitoring, the 12-Stage Pipeline provides the structured workflow organizations use to manage opportunities from discovery and qualification through application, award management, implementation, and final reporting.

"Missing a single deadline can cost an organization months of momentum," said Libby Hikind, Founder and CEO of GrantWatch. " Organizations need more than grant listings. They need funder insights, recipient insights, verified IRS 990 data, and trusted information they can act on with confidence."

Built for the Realities of Modern Grant Seeking

The Dashboard replaces scattered spreadsheets, bookmarks, email reminders, sticky notes, disconnected systems, and fragmented research with a unified platform powered by human-verified grant opportunities, verified funder data, and real-time grant insights.

Key benefits include:

Human-verified grant opportunities

Verified real-time data

Faster, smarter grant discovery

Personalized recommendations

Deadline awareness

Funder insights

Grantmaker profiles

IRS 990 data

Recipient analysis

Opportunity organization

A centralized workspace for grant-seeking activity

The Dashboard serves as the central hub of the GrantWatch experience, helping users organize information, prioritize opportunities, monitor activity, and coordinate grant-seeking efforts from one location.

Powered by Human-Verified Grant, Funder, Recipient, and IRS 990 Data

GrantWatch maintains one of the most comprehensive human-verified grant databases available:

11,376+ active grants

1,000+ new grants added weekly

62,000 monitored opportunities

374,397 verified funders

2.23 million grant recipient profiles

4.69 million IRS 990 reports

Every opportunity in the GrantWatch database is reviewed and verified before publication. Expired opportunities are archived promptly, helping users focus on active funding opportunities rather than outdated listings.

GrantWatch Intelligence™ is built upon years of human verification, funder research, recipient analysis, and IRS 990 data collection. Unlike systems that rely exclusively on generative AI, GrantWatch combines artificial intelligence with proprietary human-curated data to help organizations make funding decisions using trusted information.

This extensive database provides deeper funder insights and supports in-depth grant research, including:

Foundation data

Philanthropy data

Grantmaker profiles

Funding trends

Historical giving patterns

Grant Recipient analysis

IRS 990 research

The Dashboard: A Complete Overview

1.Grant Preferences

Grant Preferences allow users to personalize funding searches based on organization type, recipient category, geographic focus, funding source, grant category, program interests, and funding priorities. These preferences help tailor recommendations and improve grant discovery.

2. Grantseeker Profile

The Grantseeker Profile gives organizations a dedicated place to define their mission, goals, target populations, funding priorities, and strategic focus. This information helps strengthen recommendations and align funding strategies.

3. Activity Center

The Activity Center provides a real-time snapshot of grant-seeking activity across six key metrics:

Grants Viewed

Shown Interest

On Calendar

Deadlines Soon

Applications in Progress

Awarded (This Year)

This gives users an instant view of their activity, priorities, and progress.

4. Suggested Grants for You

Suggested Grants delivers personalized recommendations based on user preferences and activity, helping organizations discover relevant opportunities more efficiently.

5. My Grant Calendar

My Grant Calendar provides a visual timeline for managing deadlines, milestones, reminders, and important grant-related dates.

6. Recently Viewed Grants

Quick access to previously researched grant opportunities.

7. Recently Viewed Foundations

Access to foundation profiles, giving history, funder research, and IRS 990 information.

8. AI Grant Proposals in Progress

Draft proposals started using GrantWatch AI tools and available for continued development.

9. Recently Viewed Grant Recipients

Recipient history and competitive insights that help organizations better understand funding patterns and grant maker behavior.

Why Organizations Rely on the GrantWatch Dashboard

Successful grant seeking requires more than finding opportunities. It requires organization, research, deadline awareness, funder insights, personalized recommendations, and a clear understanding of the funding landscape.

From independent filmmakers tracking arts grants to researchers monitoring foundation opportunities, grant consultants managing multiple client applications, and nonprofit leaders coordinating funding efforts across an organization, the Dashboard supports a wide range of grant-seeking workflows.

The GrantWatch Dashboard brings these capabilities together in one place, helping organizations:

Discover relevant grants faster

Research funders more effectively

Stay aware of important deadlines

Return quickly to previously viewed opportunities

Review foundation and recipient data Continue AI-assisted proposal drafts

Organize grant-seeking activity in one workspace

Improve funding preparedness

The Dashboard serves as the front-facing command center of the GrantWatch Full Grant Lifecycle Platform, providing the visibility and insights organizations need to make informed funding decisions.

Availability

The Dashboard is available now to GrantWatch users. Many Dashboard features are accessible to logged-in users, while subscribers receive access to advanced functionality, expanded tools, and enhanced grant management capabilities.

The GrantWatch Pipeline is currently live and available to users and is scheduled for its official public launch next week as the next major milestone in the GrantWatch Full Grant Lifecycle Platform.

Subscribers receive complimentary credits for GrantWatch Intelligence™, a new AI-powered component of the GrantWatch Full Grant Lifecycle Platform. GrantWatch Intelligence™ allows users to interact directly with AI that analyzes GrantWatch's human-verified grant opportunities, helps identify relevant funding, answers grant-related questions, and assists throughout the discovery and application process.

To explore the new Dashboard or create an account, visit GrantWatch.com.

About GrantWatch

Trusted resource since 2010, GrantWatch has spent more than 16 years helping nonprofits, small businesses, schools, municipalities, government agencies, researchers, healthcare organizations, faith-based groups, and individuals discover funding opportunities and navigate the grant process with confidence.

For more than 16 years, GrantWatch has connected grant seekers with actively researched and human-verified funding opportunities. Organizations across North America rely on GrantWatch's extensive database of human-verified grants, verified funders, grant recipient data, IRS 990 research, funder insights, and grant research tools to identify opportunities, strengthen funding strategies, and pursue grants more effectively. GrantWatch serves everyone from nonprofit leaders and small business owners to artists, researchers, filmmakers, educators, and professional grant writers seeking funding opportunities.

Today, GrantWatch helps organizations manage the grant lifecycle from a single platform. In addition to providing access to more than 11,000 active, verified, and human-curated grant opportunities, the platform includes the GrantWatch Dashboard, GrantWatch Pipeline, AI Grant Finder, AI Grant Writing Tool, My Grant Calendar, Grant Alerts, Foundation Search, Awarded Grant Search, and additional tools designed to support funding discovery, research, planning, collaboration, and grant management.

Through GrantWatch Intelligence, organizations gain access to proprietary insights derived from human-verified grant opportunities, verified funder data, grant recipient insights, and IRS 990 research that support smarter funding decisions across the entire grant lifecycle.

Whether users begin with a free account or leverage advanced subscriber tools, GrantWatch provides the resources needed to move opportunities from discovery to funding—and from funding to measurable impact.

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SOURCE GrantWatch