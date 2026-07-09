GrantWatch Launches Public Organization Profiles with Visibility Tiers™

Foundations, nonprofits, government agencies, corporate funders, schools, municipalities, tribal governments, and other organizations can now verify, claim, and manage their Official GrantWatch Profiles while earning Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum Visibility Tier™ badges.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GrantWatch today announced the launch of GrantWatch Profiles, a new public organization profile platform that allows organizations across the funding ecosystem to verify, claim, and manage their Official GrantWatch Profile.

Verify and claim your official GrantWatch Profile and earn a Visibility Tier™ badge that builds trust and visibility. Post this Organizations can verify and claim their Official GrantWatch Profile, manage organization information, earn Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum Visibility Tier™ badges, and build a trusted public presence across the GrantWatch ecosystem.

Organizations can verify and claim an Official GrantWatch Profile at no cost. In most cases, ownership can be verified using an official organization email address and other qualifying information. Once verified, organizations can manage their public profile, combining organization-managed information with selected publicly available records.

Advanced research, GrantWatch Intelligence™, Foundation Directory, verified IRS 990 research, and additional grant management tools remain available through eligible MemberPlus+ subscriptions.

The launch expands GrantWatch from a grant discovery platform into a more comprehensive Grant Lifecycle Platform, helping organizations manage visibility, research, grant prospecting, track grants and funding opportunities, proposal development, collaboration, post-award activities, and a more polished workflow for managing nonprofit grant portfolios.

Official Public GrantWatch Profiles

GrantWatch Profiles provide organizations with an official public presence within the GrantWatch Grant Lifecycle Platform.

"Organizations have always worked hard to tell their stories. GrantWatch Profiles give them a way to manage how that story is presented throughout the GrantWatch ecosystem while helping grant seekers and funders access more complete, accurate information."

— Libby Hikind, Founder & CEO, GrantWatch

Authorized representatives can claim and manage organization information including their logo, mission, organization overview, website, geographic focus, programs and services, communities served, leadership, current projects, funding needs, organization goals, grants received, major funders, success stories, strategic priorities, partnerships, annual reports, outcomes and impact, downloadable documents, and additional organization-managed information.

Each public profile combines organization-managed information with selected publicly available organizational records, giving grant seekers, funders, donors, volunteers, researchers, and community partners a more complete picture of an organization's work.

More complete profiles earn higher Visibility Tier™ badges while premium research tools remain available through eligible MemberPlus+ subscriptions.

Foundations, nonprofit organizations, government agencies, educational institutions, municipalities, tribal governments, healthcare organizations, libraries, museums, faith-based organizations, businesses, and other grant makers and grant recipients can now take an active role in how they are represented on GrantWatch by claiming their profile, sharing more about their mission, programs, funding priorities, impact, and services, and increasing their visibility across the GrantWatch funding ecosystem.

GrantWatch Visibility Tiers™ are a natural evolution of the GrantWatch ecosystem, giving organizations a new way to participate in the platform by claiming and enriching their profiles. Richer organizational profiles help grant seekers, funders, donors, volunteers, researchers, and potential partners make more informed decisions while strengthening connections throughout the funding community.

Organizations that verify and claim their profiles earn Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Platinum Visibility Tier™ badges, recognizing the depth of information available on their GrantWatch profile.

Complete profiles help grant seekers better understand funding priorities, eligibility requirements, geographic focus, organizational programs, and available resources before investing valuable time in an application. Richer profiles also help foundations, government agencies, corporate giving programs, and other funders discover organizations whose missions and programs align with their funding priorities.

As organizations face growing competition for funding and increasing expectations for visibility and accountability, maintaining a complete, accurate, and verifiable public profile has become an important part of fundraising, partnership development, organizational credibility, and stakeholder engagement.

"Every organization deserves an official public presence within the funding ecosystem," said Libby Hikind, Founder and CEO of GrantWatch. "For years, organizations have had limited control over how they appear across funding databases and online directories. GrantWatch Profiles give organizations ownership of their public story while helping funders and grant seekers access accurate, current information. Visibility Tiers™ encourage organizations to build richer profiles that increase visibility, strengthen credibility, and help create more meaningful connections across the funding ecosystem."

Verify & Claim Your Official GrantWatch Profile for Free

Organizations can verify and claim an Official GrantWatch Profile at no cost. In most cases, ownership can be confirmed using an official organization email address and other qualifying information. Once verified, organizations can manage their public profile.

As profiles become more complete, organizations earn higher GrantWatch Visibility Tiers™.

Display Your Visibility Tier™ Badge

Every badge links directly to the organization's official GrantWatch Profile, allowing visitors to verify its authenticity and view the organization's latest public information.

GrantWatch Visibility Tiers™

Grant seekers, foundations, government agencies, researchers, donors, volunteers, and community partners can all benefit from more complete public organization profiles.

Bronze Visibility Tier™

Organizations earn the Bronze Visibility Tier™ by claiming and verifying their profile while adding essential organization information, including their logo, mission, website, organization overview, geographic focus, programs and services, communities served, and, where applicable, an IRS Form 990 or Form 990-PF.

Silver Visibility Tier™

Silver recognizes organizations that expand their profile with detailed programs, current projects, funding needs, organization goals, leadership information, and additional organization details.

Gold Visibility Tier™

Gold recognizes organizations that demonstrate impact by adding grants received, major funders, success stories, strategic priorities, partnerships, annual reports, and other information that helps visitors better understand the organization.

Platinum Visibility Tier™

Platinum recognizes organizations that complete their organization profile by providing outcomes and impact, organization achievements, public documents, and, for grant funders, additional information such as funding restrictions. For grant seekers, sustainability and dissemination practices, and internal checks and balances designed to help prevent fraud.

Launch Celebration

To celebrate the launch of GrantWatch Visibility Tiers™, organizations that verify and claim their profiles in 2026 will receive up to 1 million complimentary GrantWatch Intelligence™ tokens based on the visibility tier they achieve. The complimentary tokens may be used with GrantWatch Intelligence™ for conversational research across:

Human Verified Grants™

Foundation Directory

Grant Recipient Search

Verified IRS 990 data

GrantWatch Intelligence™ is GrantWatch's conversational grant research platform. Powered by Human Verified Grants™, it enables organizations to identify highly targeted grant opportunities based on their profile, research funders and their giving history, analyze IRS Form 990 filings, discover grant recipients, and answer complex funding questions using natural language—all within the GrantWatch Grant Lifecycle Platform.

Part of the GrantWatch Grant Lifecycle Platform

GrantWatch Visibility Tiers™ are one part of the growing GrantWatch ecosystem.

Organizations and grant professionals with an eligible MemberPlus+ subscription also receive access to the GrantWatch Dashboard and the 12-Stage Grant Pipeline, integrating funder research, grant opportunities, and application management into a single workflow for highly targeted grant matching based on an organization's profile, managing the grant pipeline, and supporting every stage of the grant lifecycle.

Together these integrated tools provide a sophisticated grant matching, funder insights, and prospecting workflow while helping organizations discover funding opportunities, research funders, collaborate with colleagues, track proposals, manage awards, and strengthen long-term funding relationships.

Discover funding opportunities

Research funders and grant recipients

Organize grant prospecting

Collaborate with colleagues and clients

Track proposals and deadlines

Manage awarded grants

Complete post-award reporting

As GrantWatch continues to evolve and expand its ecosystem, organizations will also be able to connect through even more, upcoming relationship management tools designed to help grant professionals organize, manage, and strengthen funding relationships throughout the grant lifecycle. Together, GrantWatch Visibility Tiers™, GrantWatch Intelligence™, the GrantWatch Dashboard, and the 12-Stage Grant Pipeline create a connected ecosystem that supports organizations from discovery and grant prospecting research, through relationship management, award management, and post-award reporting.

Why Organizations Claim Their Profiles

Every Visibility Tier™ badge links directly to the organization's Official GrantWatch Profile, allowing visitors to verify the organization's identity, current profile information, and earned Visibility Tier™.

Organizations claim their GrantWatch Profile to ensure that grant seekers, funders, researchers, donors, volunteers, and community partners see accurate, current, and organization-managed information. Claimed profiles also provide a central location where organizations can update their public presence as they grow and evolve.

For grant seekers, maintaining a complete and up-to-date profile, helps GrantWatch Intelligence™ identify more highly targeted grant opportunities based on the organization's official profile information.

About GrantWatch

GrantWatch is the leading Grant Lifecycle Platform helping nonprofits, foundations, educational institutions, government agencies, municipalities, tribal governments, businesses, and researchers discover funding opportunities, conduct highly targeted grant matching based on an organization's profile, research funders and their giving history, manage grant portfolios, collaborate with their team and track grants throughout the grant lifecycle, and strengthen long-term funding relationships.

The GrantWatch ecosystem includes Human Verified Grants™, GrantWatch Intelligence™, GrantWatch Profiles, the GrantWatch Dashboard, the 12-Stage Grant Pipeline, Foundation Directory, Grant Recipient Search, and one of the largest proprietary collections of foundation profiles built from publicly available information, verified IRS Form 990 data, and now organization-verified profiles and additional research sources. Together, these tools provide sophisticated grant matching, funder insights, prospect research, application management, grant tracking, and post-award reporting to support every stage of the grant lifecycle.

Media Contact

Libby Hikind

Founder & CEO, GrantWatch

[email protected]

(561) 249-4129

SOURCE GrantWatch