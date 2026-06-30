GrantWatch Introduces GrantWatch Intelligence™ for Human Verified Grant Research

Conversational research across Human Verified Grants, Foundation Directory, Grant Recipient Search, verified IRS 990 data, grant writing, and grants management within The GrantWatch Full Grant Lifecycle Platform.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GrantWatch today launched GrantWatch Intelligence™, a conversational research experience that enables nonprofits, businesses, schools, municipalities, government agencies, Tribal Nations, researchers, and grant professionals to research grants, foundations, grant recipients, and verified IRS 990 data through natural conversation while managing the entire grant lifecycle through its Dashboard and 12-Stage Grant Pipeline.

GrantWatch Intelligence™ delivers conversational research on Human Verified Grants from grant prospecting to post-award. Post this GrantWatch Intelligence™ combines conversational research with Human Verified Grants, Foundation Directory, Grant Recipient Search, verified IRS 990 data, and complimentary GWI Tokens to give grant seekers and grant writers every possible advantage.

For more than 16 years, GrantWatch has helped organizations discover funding opportunities through one of the world's largest collections of Human Verified Grants, supported by more than 63,000 monitored grants and 4.69 million verified IRS 990 records. With the launch of GrantWatch Intelligence™, GrantWatch evolves from a trusted grant discovery resource into a comprehensive grant intelligence platform.

Unlike AI tools that search the web, which can return expired grants, unverified information, or AI-generated inaccuracies that require users to fact-check results, GrantWatch Intelligence™ delivers conversational answers grounded in Human Verified grants, funder data, and verified IRS 990 records.

Organizations can discover grants, evaluate funding opportunities, research funders, analyze previous grant recipients, prepare proposals, manage awards, and report outcomes without switching between multiple grant databases, research tools, spreadsheets, and calendars. GrantWatch Intelligence™ brings research, grant management, and reporting together in one seamless workflow.

"AI is only as valuable as the data behind it," said Libby Hikind, Founder and CEO of GrantWatch. Grant seekers need to spend more time pursuing funding, instead of verifying information."

"GrantWatch Intelligence™ combines conversational AI with Human Verified grant opportunities and verified IRS 990 data to deliver answers organizations can trust. Grant seekers need more than a list of grants. They need to understand funders, learn from previous grant recipients, organize opportunities, write stronger proposals, and manage every stage of the grant process. GrantWatch Intelligence™ brings it all together in one platform, giving organizations the confidence to make smarter funding decisions and every possible advantage in securing grants."

One Platform. Three Research Databases. Three Ways to Search.

GrantWatch Intelligence™ connects three unified research databases that support every stage of funding research:

Grant Finder – Search Human Verified Grants matched to your mission, organization, or community. Foundation Directory – Research funders, funding priorities, giving history, and verified IRS 990 data. Grant Recipient Search – Explore previous grant recipients, award history, and funding patterns to better understand where funders invest.

Each database can be accessed through three complementary search experiences, allowing members to work the way they prefer.

1. Traditional Search

Refined and enhanced since 2010, GrantWatch's Traditional Search enables members to browse Human Verified Grants, funders, and grant recipients using advanced filters, including location, applicant type, funding category, grant type, funding source, and deadline. Members can quickly narrow results to foundation, corporate, federal, state, county, and local funding opportunities to identify grants that match their eligibility and funding needs.

2. AI-Assisted Search

Use AI-powered keyword searches, keyword phrases, and natural-language queries to quickly identify grants, funders, and grant recipients that align with your mission, project, geographic region, organization type, funding priorities, or areas of interest. AI-assisted Search helps members rapidly surface relevant opportunities and research results without requiring conversational follow-up.

3. GrantWatch Intelligence™

GrantWatch Intelligence™ provides a conversational research experience across all three research databases.

Members can ask follow-up questions, compare funding opportunities, investigate funders, review previous grant recipients, analyze verified IRS 990 data, and continue building on previous searches without starting over.

For example, after discovering a grant opportunity, members can immediately ask:

Who previously received this grant?

What organizations does this funder typically support?

Has this funder funded organizations like mine?

What does the funder's IRS 990 history reveal?

What funding patterns emerge over time?

Instead of returning isolated search results, GrantWatch Intelligence™ helps members connect grants, funders, grant recipients, and verified financial information into one continuous research experience, enabling better-informed funding decisions before the application process even begins.

From Research to Results

GrantWatch Intelligence™ is seamlessly connected with the GrantWatch Dashboard and the 12-Stage Grant Pipeline, extending beyond research to support every phase of the grant lifecycle.

Once members identify a funding opportunity, they can save it to their Dashboard, organize research, assign priorities, monitor deadlines, collaborate with colleagues, prepare proposals, manage awarded grants, and track reporting requirements—all within one connected workspace.

Members can also use GrantWatch Intelligence™ to automatically integrate their conversational research with the AI Grant Writing Tool to move from research to proposal development without leaving the GrantWatch platform.

The GrantWatch Dashboard serves as the central workspace for grant activity, providing a centralized view of opportunities, deadlines, research, workflow, and progress. The Grant Dashboard includes suggested grants based on the subscribers preferences.

Supporting the Dashboard is the 12-Stage Grant Pipeline, a structured workflow that guides organizations from grant discovery and eligibility review through funder research, proposal development, submission, award management, compliance, and post-award reporting.

Together, GrantWatch Intelligence™, the Dashboard, and the 12-Stage Grant Pipeline help organizations spend less time managing information and more time securing funding.

Built on Trusted Information

GrantWatch believes technology should enhance trusted information—not replace it. The value of conversational research depends on the quality of the information behind every answer.

Every GrantWatch Intelligence™ conversation is grounded in GrantWatch's proprietary research databases rather than information retrieved from the public web. Human Verified Grants, Foundation Directory, Grant Recipient Search, and verified IRS 990 data provide the trusted foundation behind every conversational response. The conversational experience helps members uncover insights more efficiently while relying on information that has been researched, verified, and organized within the GrantWatch platform.

GrantWatch Intelligence™ is available with eligible MemberPlus+ subscriptions beginning June 29, 2026.

To introduce GrantWatch Intelligence™, eligible MemberPlus+ subscribers receive a one-time complimentary welcome allocation of GrantWatch Intelligence™ tokens. New eligible subscribers receive their welcome allocation when they activate their subscription. Existing eligible subscribers receive their one-time welcome allocation automatically with their next eligible subscription renewal. The complimentary welcome allocation is provided only once per member account, regardless of how many times a subscription is renewed, canceled, or reactivated.

Annual MemberPlus+ subscribers receive up to 5 million complimentary welcome tokens, with allocations varying by subscription level. Welcome tokens provide access to conversational research across Human Verified Grants, Foundation Directory, Grant Recipient Search, AI Grant Writing Tools, and verified IRS 990 data.

If a subscription expires, any unused complimentary welcome tokens are forfeited and cannot be restored upon resubscription. After the one-time welcome allocation has been used or expires, members may purchase additional token packs at any time.

Purchased GrantWatch Intelligence™ tokens are securely stored in the GrantWatch Token Vault™, do not expire, and remain available for future use. If a member's subscription lapses, purchased tokens remain safely stored in the Token Vault™ and become available again when the member reactivates an eligible subscription.

Giving Grant Seekers Every Possible Advantage

GrantWatch introduced GrantWatch Intelligence™ to make trusted funding research more accessible and to help organizations make stronger funding decisions before investing time and resources in a grant application.

Whether members begin with a traditional search, AI-powered search, or GrantWatch Intelligence™, they can move naturally from grant discovery to funder research, grant recipient analysis, proposal preparation, grant management, and post-award reporting without leaving the GrantWatch platform.

By bringing research, writing, workflow, and grant management together in one connected system, GrantWatch continues to evolve the Full Grant Lifecycle Platform with one mission: giving grant seekers every possible advantage through proprietary research, trusted information, conversational intelligence, and connected workflow tools.

About GrantWatch

GrantWatch is the Full Grant Lifecycle Platform serving nonprofits, businesses, government agencies, Tribal Nations, artists, schools, municipalities, researchers, and individuals.

The platform brings together Human Verified Grants, AI Grant Finder, Foundation Directory, Grant Recipient Search, verified IRS 990 data, GrantWatch Intelligence™, AI Grant Writing Tools, the GrantWatch Dashboard, and the 12-Stage Grant Pipeline to help organizations discover funding opportunities, research funders, understand previous grant recipients, prepare stronger proposals, manage awards, and report outcomes within one integrated platform.

GrantWatch continues to expand the Full Grant Lifecycle Platform by bringing together grant prospecting, trusted research, conversational research, grant writing, team collaboration, workflow management, award management, and reporting within one seamless platform. Additional enhancements, including Sample Grant Sections that provide model content to support proposal development, are expected in the coming weeks. Through Human Verified Grants, AI Grant Finder, Foundation Directory, Grant Recipient Search, verified IRS 990 data, GrantWatch Intelligence™, the GrantWatch Dashboard, and the 12-Stage Grant Pipeline, GrantWatch remains committed to giving grant seekers every possible advantage through trusted information, intelligent research, and connected workflow tools.

For more information, visit www.GrantWatch.com.

GrantWatch

Phone: (561) 249-4129

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE GrantWatch