GrantWatch Launches 12-Stage Grant Pipeline to Help Organizations Take Control of Their Funding Future

New workflow system brings clarity, momentum, and structure to every stage of the grant process

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, organizations miss out on funding not because they lack strong ideas or meaningful programs, but because the grant process becomes overwhelming. Deadlines stack up. Opportunities get lost. Teams struggle to stay aligned.

GrantWatch is changing that.

Manage your full grant lifecycle from Interest to Post Award

Today, GrantWatch announced the launch of its Grant Pipeline, a structured workflow system designed to help organizations manage every phase of the grant lifecycle from discovery through post-award reporting.

Instead of managing grants across spreadsheets, emails, and disconnected tools, organizations can now bring everything into one place with a clear path forward at every step.

Bringing Order to a Complex Process

Grant seeking is not just about finding opportunities. It is about managing them effectively over time.

A grant pipeline is a structured system used to organize, track, and manage grant opportunities from initial discovery through submission, award management, and reporting.

The GrantWatch Pipeline transforms what is often a stressful and fragmented experience into a clear, guided process. It helps organizations understand where each opportunity stands and what needs to happen next.

From Effort to Results

As organizations head into the busy summer funding season, competition for grants continues to increase across nonprofits, schools, healthcare organizations, municipalities, research institutions, and small businesses. Effort alone is no longer enough. Organizations need structure and consistency.

"Too many organizations lose opportunities simply because the process becomes overwhelming," said Libby Hikind, Founder and CEO of GrantWatch.

"Finding a grant is just the first step. What truly matters is having a system that helps you follow through. The Pipeline gives organizations clarity and control so they can turn effort into real results."

A Complete System from Discovery to Impact

The Grant Pipeline builds on the GrantWatch Full Grant Lifecycle Platform, creating a seamless connection between finding funding and securing it.

The GrantWatch Dashboard helps users discover grants, research funders, and monitor activity





The Grant Pipeline helps users take action by organizing work, managing deadlines, and moving opportunities forward

Together, they provide a complete system that supports the entire journey from idea to funding to measurable impact.

A 12-Stage Workflow That Brings Clarity to Every Step

Grant work can feel overwhelming because many things happen at once. Research, writing, deadlines, collaboration, and reporting all compete for attention. Without structure, it becomes difficult to know what matters most.

The GrantWatch Pipeline simplifies the process by breaking it into 12 clear, actionable stages.

Each stage helps teams focus on one step at a time while keeping the full picture in view.

The 12 stages include:

Interest Identify and save promising grant opportunities that align with your mission.

Eligibility Confirm whether your organization qualifies before investing time.

Calendar Track deadlines and stay ahead of submission dates.

Schedule Writing Plan responsibilities, timelines, and next steps.

Write Develop proposals and gather supporting materials.

Review Collaborate, refine, and strengthen your application.

Final Draft Prepare complete and polished submissions.

Submitted Track what has been submitted and what is pending.

Denied Learn from outcomes and improve future applications.

Awarded Record funding wins and prepare for next steps.

Implementation Execute funded programs and manage deliverables.

Post Award Maintain reporting, compliance, and long-term funder relationships.

Instead of wondering where things stand, teams can immediately see progress and take the next step with confidence. This clarity turns a complex process into something manageable and repeatable.

Built for Teams Working Together

Grant success is a team effort. Leadership, development staff, finance teams, consultants, and program managers all contribute to the process.

The Pipeline allows MemberPlus users to bring everyone into one shared workspace.

Teams can:

Collaborate on proposals





Share notes and documents





Review and improve applications





Track progress across multiple grants





Maintain clear communication

There is no additional cost for collaboration seats, making it easy for organizations to include the entire team without financial barriers.

Powered by Human-Verified Data

Strong decisions require reliable information.

The GrantWatch platform powers the Pipeline with verified data, including:

11,663 plus active grants on the website today

1,354 New Grants Added in the Last 7 Days

1,000 plus new grants added weekly

62,000 plus monitored opportunities

Verified funder profiles and IRS 990 data

Recipient insights and funding history

Organizations can deepen their research using tools like GrantWatch.com to better understand funders and improve decision-making.

This combination of trusted data and structured workflow helps organizations focus on the opportunities that matter most.

Designed for Real-World Workflows

Consider a nonprofit managing several grant applications at once.

Without structure, deadlines slip, responsibilities blur, and momentum is lost. With the Pipeline, everything becomes visible and organized.

Teams can assign tasks, track timelines, collaborate in real time, and follow through after submission. The process becomes more efficient, less stressful, and more effective.

Teams can also stay on schedule by organizing deadlines using My Grant Calendar and streamline proposal development with integrated tools.

Part of a Broader Grant Management Ecosystem

The Grant Pipeline integrates with other GrantWatch tools, including:

GrantWatch Dashboard





My Grant Calendar





Grant Alerts





Foundation Search





Awarded Grant Search





AI Grant Writing Tool





AI Grant Finder





GrantWatch Intelligence

Together, these tools support every stage of the grant journey from discovery to reporting.

Availability

The GrantWatch Grant Pipeline is available now.

Organizations ready to bring structure and clarity to their grant efforts can get started by visiting:

👉 The GrantWatch Grant Pipeline

About GrantWatch

Trusted since 2010, GrantWatch helps organizations discover, evaluate, and secure funding opportunities with confidence.

With access to 11,661+ active grants, 374,397 funder profiles, 2.23 million recipient profiles, and 4.69 million IRS 990 records, GrantWatch helps nonprofits, businesses, schools, artists, municipalities, tribal nations, faith-based organizations, researchers, and individuals discover funding opportunities, manage grants, and maximize impact.

Media Contact

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SOURCE GrantWatch