GrantWatch Launches 61st Grant Category: Tribal Nations Grants

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GrantWatch, the number one grants website since 2010, has launched its 61st grant category: Tribal Nations Grants, marking a powerful new chapter in its 15-year mission to level the playing field in grant access.

This new category brings together funding opportunities explicitly designed for Tribal Nations and Native-led communities, including grants for education, economic development, housing, health and human services, environment, arts and culture, community development, and workforce initiatives. While grants for Tribal and Native-led communities have always existed on GrantWatch, they are now accessible in one centralized, easy-to-use location.

According to founder and CEO Libby Hikind, "GrantWatch was built because access to funding should never depend on who you know or where you're located. The Tribal Nations Grants category is another step toward the future we've been building for 15 years—where opportunity is visible, searchable, and within reach for everyone who is doing the work."

With 61 active grant categories, new grants added daily, and expired grants archived in real time, GrantWatch now functions as a central infrastructure of today's funding landscape. Subscribers do not chase dead links or waste time on outdated listings. They work with current, verified funding data—every single day.

For 15 years, nonprofits, small businesses, schools, researchers, municipalities, faith-based organizations, and community leaders have relied on GrantWatch as their starting point and their stronghold in the funding search.

That access is now paired with innovation.

GrantWatch subscribers also have access to the AI Grant Writing Tool, designed by grant seekers for grant seekers. The tool helps users refine strong programmatic ideas into clear, competitive, submission-ready proposals—supporting not just discovery, but execution.

While new platforms appear every day promising faster, cheaper, fully automated solutions, the grant world continues to demand accuracy, context, and human judgment. GrantWatch remains current because real researchers review its data, which is updated daily and carefully audited by humans. Unlike fully automated platforms that scrape the internet and publish AI-generated listings that are vulnerable to misinformation, GrantWatch verifies opportunities before they reach subscribers. Every grant listing is reviewed for clarity, eligibility, accuracy, and deadline integrity.

GrantWatch uses AI where it is advantageous —not where it would compromise the truth.

Funders are invited to add their grant listings directly to GrantWatch or submit them to [email protected]. When organizations share grants with the GrantWatch team, contributors receive an extra day of access — because access should always come full circle. [email protected].

The launch of the Tribal Nations Grants category is not a pivot. It is a continuation.

Visibility. Access. Infrastructure. Opportunity—built to scale.

Explore all 61 grant categories on GrantWatch.com.

Media Contact: [email protected] (561) 249-4129

GrantWatch is the leading online grant listing platform, providing access to over 61 active grant categories with new funding opportunities added daily and expired grants archived in real time. Since 2010, GrantWatch has served as the number one grants website, cataloging grants for nonprofits , small businesses, individuals, schools, municipalities, and community organizations nationwide. The platform also features an AI Grant Writing Tool to help transform strong ideas into competitive proposals. GrantWatch's newest category, Tribal Nations Grants, expands access to funding for Tribal Nations and Native-led communities.

