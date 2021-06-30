GrantWatch.com Offers Critical Grant Information for Surfside Tragedy

GrantWatch.com stands ready to assist the nonprofit organizations and municipal agencies involved with the ongoing search and rescue efforts, by giving them the opportunity to find potential grant money. Site access is being offered for free during the month of July to all nonprofit agencies, municipal agencies and businesses involved in the search and rescue efforts in Surfside, Florida.

Agencies involved in the Surfside tragedy to be provided with July access to timely grant information on GrantWatch.com.

"We at GrantWatch.com offer our sincere condolences to those who have lost family members in this disaster and send hopeful thoughts to those waiting for news," GrantWatch.com Founder and CEO Libby Hikind said. "And our thoughts, prayers and gratitude go out to those individuals placing themselves in harm's way as they participate in the efforts to locate more missing persons."

In solidarity, the nonprofits, public service agencies and businesses involved in support of the rescue and recovery, and services for the displaced and/or grieving community, may begin immediate use of the website.

Qualifying agencies should review the following grant categories: Disaster Relief, Health and Medical, Housing, Mental Health, Community Services, and Nonprofit Support Services.

Police, fire, recovery, medical, faith-based organizations, family and grief counseling organizations and businesses providing supplies and services in the area are eligible and should call our office at (561) 249-4129 or email [email protected] for access.

We hope there will be many more grants available in the coming days.

GrantWatch.com has several grants currently listed on its website that may provide help with the building collapse situation, including:

1. Grants of up to $25,000 to U.S. and Puerto Rico fire departments, EMS agencies, law enforcement agencies, public safety and nonprofit organizations, and schools in eligible areas to improve emergency response capacity. Funding may be used for the purchase of life-saving equipment, support of military, disaster relief, scholarships and continued education, and prevention education: https://grantwatch.com/grant/179675/grants-to-usa-agencies-nonprofits-and-schools-in-eligible-areas-for-emergency-response-services.html

2. Grants of up to $25,000 to U.S. fire departments for training, technology and equipment. Funding is intended to enhance the professional development of departments, provide the best possible equipment for the health and safety of firefighters and their communities, and ensure that departments are updated through technological advancements. Both paid and volunteer departments are eligible to apply: https://grantwatch.com/grant/167712/grants-to-usa-fire-departments-for-training-technology-and-equipment-purchases.html

3. Grants to U.S. organizations and fire departments to respond to fires and disasters and offer assistance to victims. Individuals affected by a fire or disaster may also apply for financial assistance. Organizations may request funding for services to victims as well as educational programs. Fire departments may request funding for equipment, supplies, maintenance, repairs, educational programs and aid to fire victims: https://grantwatch.com/grant/164234/grants-to-usa-organizations-fire-departments-and-individuals-to-respond-to-fires-and-other-disasters.html

4. Grants to U.S., territories and international nonprofit organizations for urgent disaster relief. Funding is intended for cases where the applicant lacks food and shelter due to the disaster and urgently requires assistance: https://grantwatch.com/grant/184107/grants-to-usa-and-international-nonprofits-for-urgent-disaster-relief-support.html

5. Grants to U.S. tribal organizations and state agencies to support elderly populations affected by natural disasters: https://grantwatch.com/grant/164593/grants-to-usa-tribal-governments-and-agencies-to-support-elderly-populations-impacted-by-natural-disasters.html

6. Grants of up to $10,000 to U.S. nonprofit organizations, public schools and libraries to support charitable causes. Funding is intended for, but not limited to, the focus areas of coronavirus-related (COVID-19) issues, human services, disaster relief and the environment: https://grantwatch.com/grant/153889/grants-to-usa-nonprofits-libraries-and-schools-to-support-coronavirus-related-issues-and-other-charitable-causes.html

GrantWatch.com is readily available for foundations, nonprofits, and government agencies to list their grants for displaced families and recovery organizations. Funds will also be needed to replace equipment being used in the ongoing search and rescue efforts.

Foundations, nonprofits, philanthropists, and government agencies providing grants, should list their funding opportunities here: https://www.grantwatch.com/add-a-grant.php

ABOUT GRANTWATCH.COM ­– GrantWatch.com was established in 2010 to level the playing field for the grant-seeking community. New grants are added daily, and expired grants are archived. The GrantWatch.com mission is to provide an up-to-date search engine of currently available verified grants. Additionally, GrantWatch.com's grant descriptions are quick, comprehensive, and easy-to-read, with the same price point subscription for large and small nonprofits and businesses alike.

ABOUT LIBBY HIKIND – Libby Hikind has a direct personal connection to Surfside, Florida and wants to participate in a way she can be most effectual. Starting in 1967 her grandfather of blessed memory played a key role in the establishment of the multicultural community in Surfside. As Libby sees the community today pulling together, with neighbor helping neighbor, she is ever so proud of the values her grandfather, a prominent clergy leader, instilled in this community that lives on to this day. Libby's passion for years has been to help people. Today, more than 120,000 people visit GrantWatch.com monthly.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

561-249-4129

www.GrantWatch.com

twitter.com/GrantWatch



