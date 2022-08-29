Granular Biochar Market Size Worth $134.54 Million to Grow at 11.8% CAGR During 2022-2028 | Industry Trends, Share, Growth, SWOT Analysis, Forecast by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Granular Biochar Market to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Wood Source Biochar, Corn and Wheat Source Biochar, and Others), Application (Soil Conditioner, Fertilizer, and Others), and Geography," the granular biochar market is expected to grow from US$ 68.79 Million in 2022 to US$ 134.54 Million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2028. Growing use of biochar for livestock feed and increasing government policies for environmental protection are propelling the demand for granular biochar globally. Growing use of biochar for livestock feed and increasing government policies for environmental protection are propelling the demand for granular biochar globally.

Granular Biochar Market - Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 68.79 Million in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 134.54 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 164 No. Tables 88 No. of Charts & Figures 97 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type, and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Granular Biochar Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

CharGrow USA LLC, Green Man Char, Oregon Biochar Solutions, Pyreg GmbH, Carbonis GmbH & Co. Kg., Airex Energie Inc., BioChar6, American Biochar Company, Arsta Eco Pvt. Ltd., and Advanced Renewable Technology International are among the key players operating in the granular biochar market. Leading market players adopt various business strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, to expand their worldwide geographical presence and consumer base. For instance, in 2021, Airex Energy and SUEZ Group teamed up to improve the capacity of production from the biomass leftovers, expecting an increase in the capacity from 10,000 to 30,000 tonnes per year.

In 2021, Asia Pacific dominated the global granular biochar market. Increasing agricultural activities and rising demand for different types of agricultural products resulted in the growth of the market. Moreover, in Asia Pacific, the demand for soil fertility improvement products, and the increasing need for maintaining acidity levels in crops is increasing the consumption of granular biochar in Asia Pacific, especially in Australia, China, India, and Japan.

The main application of increasing use of granular biochar is the agricultural sector. Due to the material's advantageous qualities, demand for using granular biochar in agriculture has grown recently. Adding biochar in the form of granules to temperate soil can enhance a number of soil health indices. The ability of the soil to function as a living system to support biological productivity and preserve environmental quality is known as soil health. Granular biochar may be able to hold onto soil nutrients such as phosphorus, nitrate, and ammonium. This effect is most noticeable in light-textured soils. Granular biochar aids in boosting crop productivity and soil fertility.

Soil deterioration is a big issue for agriculture worldwide. Biochar is added to degraded soils to improve their condition. Granular biochar enhances soil structure, increases water retention and aggregation, decreases acidity, improves porosity, controls nitrogen leaching, and improves microbial characteristics to improve soil quality. Composting has also been proven to benefit from granular biochar. Both the loss of nutrients in the compost material and greenhouse gas emissions are prevented. Additionally, it aids in lowering the ammonia losses, bulk density, and smell of the compost. Granular biochar's benefits are boosting its demand in the agriculture sector.

Based on product type, the global granular biochar market is segmented into wood source biochar, corn and wheat source biochar, and others. In 2021, the corn and wheat source biochar segment dominated the market. Based on application, the global granular biochar market is segmented into soil conditioner, fertilizer, and others. In 2021, the fertilizer segment dominated the market and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global granular biochar market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. In 2021, Asia Pacific dominated the global market. Also, it is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific granular biochar market is growing due to several factors such as rise in demand for organic and healthy products, increased use of granular biochar in water and wastewater treatment industry, implementation of latest technologies in the region and expanding research & development efforts. Government organizations are trying to regulate the production and use of environmentally friendly products, such as prohibiting chemicals and establishing maximum consumption limits. As a result, there is an urgent need to develop bio-based agrochemicals to reduce synthetic agrochemicals' harmful effects on the environment. Furthermore, the advantages of using granular biochar, such as low acidity, high stability in soil, and increased efficiency, led to increased adoption of such products. These factors are boosting the market growth.

Biochar is a soil amendment that increases soil fertility. Organic farming requires less agrochemicals, which minimises the usage of non-renewable energy. It also helps reduce greenhouse gases and global warming by storing carbon in the soil. Also, people are becoming more educated about the advantages of eating organic food and the negative consequences of chemicals used in food production. Granular Biochar improves the root structure and the growth. It also reduces the soil acidity and leaching of nitrogen into the groundwater.

Granular biochar aids in boosting crop productivity and soil fertility. Additionally, soil deterioration is a big issue for agriculture worldwide. Biochar is applied to them to improve the condition of degraded soils and address this growing issue. Granular biochar enhances soil structure, increases water retention and aggregation, decreases acidity, improves porosity, controls nitrogen leaching, and improves microbial characteristics to improve soil quality. Composting has also been proven to benefit from granular biochar. The loss of nutrients in the compost material and greenhouse gas emissions are prevented.

The increasing use of granular biochar in agriculture and the advanced benefits of granular biochar are the essential factors driving the growth of granular biochar. Using various application rates and preparation techniques, granular biochar is applied to agricultural soils. The rate of application and preparation of the granular biochar mainly depends upon specific soil conditions and the materials used to make the granular biochar.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Granular Biochar Market

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the granular biochar market in 2020 due to the shutdown of manufacturing facilities and restrictions on transportation and logistics. Disruptions in supply chains also hampered the supply of granular biochar. Manufacturers introduced extensive modifications to their processes to comply with national and regional guidelines to protect employees from the COVID-19 infection. Many global manufacturers temporarily paused their operations or allowed production processes with limited employee strength. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed up farmers' costs while reducing income. Further, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the supply and demand got poorly hit, because of shutting down of industries, which led to reduced demand for granular biochar. Despite these consequences, businesses started recovering as governments of various countries relaxed lockdown measures. Moreover, successful vaccination drives further eased the scenario, leading to a rise in business activities worldwide. The recovery of various industries is also driving the granular biochar market. During the COVID- 19 pandemic, the interest of consumers was shifting toward healthy and chemical-free food. Granular biochar helps improve soil fertility and increase crop productivity, which is attracting customers to safe quality food products. This factor assisted the granular biochar market growth during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

